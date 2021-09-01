SAN FRANCISCO, Sep. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zencore Group today announced that Lesley Young has been named as an addition to the executive team as Vice President of Operations. Young brings more than a decade of high growth experience working with digital transformation clients at leading agency Razorfish.
"Google Cloud's success in the enterprise market is leading to explosive demand for partners with extensive transformation and migration experience," said John Forstrom, CEO of Zencore.
We are thrilled to add Lesley to the team. Her experience will be critical to our growth as we continue to rapidly increase our global client list and expand our team of former Google engineers and architects focused on advising and providing integration services to Google Cloud's strategic clients.
At Razorfish, Young spent more than a decade leading cross functional teams focused on complex projects with Fortune 500 Clients. In her most recent role she served as Sr. Director of Project Management.
"It was very important to me to stay close to the client as I took on an increasingly large leadership role at Razorfish," Young said. "The ability to apply my experience with interactive brands to the transformation and mega-growth taking place in the cloud space makes this opportunity and challenge very exciting to me."
In her new role, Young will be responsible for Zencore's global operations, ensuring service quality and maximizing the value of client engagements.
Additional career opportunities are available at Zencore, follow @ZencoreGroup to receive updates on our open positions.
About Zencore Group
Zencore is a Google Cloud Premier Partner and a leading cloud consulting and services firm headquartered in San Francisco. Our team of former Google Cloud Architects and Engineers has extensive experience with some of Google's largest and most complex customer engagements. That experience and focus on creating deep engineer to engineer relationships is why we are the best choice for managed solutions and migration services.
Learn more at https://zencore.dev
Twitter: @ZencoreGroup
LinkedIn: ZencoreGroup
Media Contact
Media Contact: Claire Simpson, Zencore Group LLC, +1 3107016467, csimpson@zencore.dev
SOURCE Zencore Group LLC