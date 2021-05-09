MESA, Ariz., May 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZenDev, a leading strategic consulting company, today announced that they have acquired an Insurance Brokerage AND expanded its operations into Creative Design to become a market leader in strategic consulting by enhancing its offering into three pillars. The new three pillars of ZenDev are Strategy Development, Risk Management, and Creative Design, which form what ZenDev sees as an equilateral triangle where each mutually reinforces one another.
The acquisition of the insurance brokerage further enhances ZenDev's service offering and increases its value to clients and its share in the market. "The combination of ZenDev Insurance with ZenDev's risk management pillar will provide its clients additional value in protecting their assets and preserving their profits," said Dan Konzen, ZenDev's founder and CEO, who will also serve as the insurance brokerage's chief broker and compliance officer to oversee its market development into Arizona, California, and Mexico. "The acquisition is also expected to result in greater efficiencies and significantly increase our market share," added Michael.
ZenDev Insurance will be a wholly owned subsidiary to ZenDev and marketed more on its own, due to the nature of the insurance industry. The insurance brokerage will specialize in personal and commercial insurance (e.g. life insurance, auto and home insurance, professional liability, business owners policy, general liability, directors and officers insurance, and more. The brokerage currently is producing in Arizona, California, and Mexico and already looking to expand into other states. Many of ZenDev's clients have risk exposures that they will be able to transfer to an insurance company so they can focus on their own business and have the confidence to know that what they have built is protected. As a brokerage, ZenDev Insurance has over 100 different carriers to find the best coverage and rate for their clients.
ZenDev also invested a tremendous amount of capital in new equipment and service ability, which will accelerate its business strategy. "We felt this equipment was essential to ZenDev and its service offering," explained Michael Zlotkowski, creative director, and full stack developer for ZenDev. This new Creative Design pillar of ZenDev brings a unique approach where, as consultants, ZenDev is embedded in the clients business already and rather than recommending ways to protect assets and preserve profits and advising on ways for clients to better communicate what they do, ZenDev can now simply do it, and typically, at a lower cost and with a one throat choke approach, where a client only has to spend time with one service provider, rather than several.
"The creative design pillar of ZenDev is the complete marketing vehicle enabling us to deliver to our clients a service offering which allows them to focus on their core business development without the worry of how to best communicate it to maximize social engagement. We have added photography and expansive video production capabilities to supply focus pieces and interview content for vlogs and other online content, as well as assist with the monetization of those new digital assets," said Michael.
ZenDev is now better able to assist its clients through assists clients through their process of originality, differentiation, valuation, protection, and ultimately the transfer or sale of their company to another, all the while making it the most profitable it can be along the way.
ZenDev is pleased to offer these two new pillars to its clients so they can now assist clients, not only through coaching and consultation, but by mitigating risks through insurance and education, and presenting the client with its best foot forward through creative design and marketability.
ZenDev makes its clients feel like superheroes, assisting them from their aha moment to their exit strategy and everything in between, including strategic coaching, business valuations, risk management, and creative design. ZenDev brings extensive knowledge and professionalism to every client in a practical and comprehensible way that is easy to understand and adopt. The company's mission is to "To deliver organizational enlightenment through strategic coaching and consulting, risk management, and bringing creative ideas to life for our clients."
