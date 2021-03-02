SEATTLE, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZenLedger, a crypto tax software and blockchain analytics startup, is an official crypto tax partner of eToro, a social trading and investment marketplace that allows its US users to trade crypto.
With the addition of a virtual currency question to the top of Form 1040 for 2020 filings, crypto traders will likely need the assistance of crypto tax software to report their taxes properly. This partnership addresses a key pain point for crypto traders by providing an easy, integrated solution for their crypto tax preparation needs.
The limited-time promotion encourages crypto traders to create an eToro account through ZenLedger, trade $100 of their favorite crypto, and receive a free $149 premium crypto tax plan. The ZenLedger Premium tax plan covers up to 5,000 crypto transactions and includes support for staking, margin trading, airdrops, and forks.
After receiving their free tax plan promotion code, eToro users can easily access the ZenLedger platform to import and view their crypto trading history, calculate gains and losses, and generate tax forms using their preferred accounting method.
Both companies can provide even better service to their users and help them stay compliant, as the U.S. tax season is now in full swing.
We are delighted to be a crypto tax partner to eToro and for the opportunity to help their 19M+ registered users as well as their current and prospective customers easily manage their crypto accounting and taxes," says Pat Larsen, CEO of ZenLedger.
ZenLedger, a Seattle-based Fintech startup with 15+ team members, has grown revenue and customers by over 500% year over year. ZenLedger quickly imports clients' cryptocurrency trading history, calculates gains and losses, and generates their tax forms. The crypto tax startup has helped tens of thousands of investors and tax professionals with tax filings and financial analysis, saving them many labor hours and thousands of dollars.
eToro is a multi-asset investment platform that empowers people to grow their knowledge and assets as part of a global community of successful, independent investors. At present eToro only offers crypto assets to its US users. In 2020, US regulator FINRA granted eToro's membership application to launch stock trading in the US. eToro will expand its current US offering from crypto trading to become a multi-asset trading platform enabling individuals to manage a portfolio of traditional assets and crypto assets side-by-side in a single, easy to use mobile app or desktop interface.
About ZenLedger
Founded in 2018, and built by industry veterans in technology, finance, and accounting, ZenLedger aggregates user transaction information across multiple exchanges, wallets, and tokens in one simple dashboard, making it easy to calculate tax liability. ZenLedger helps cryptocurrency investors stay compliant with integration support for over 400+ exchanges, 40+ blockchains, and 20+ DeFi protocols.
For more information, visit https://zenledger.io/
About eToro
eToro was founded in 2007 with the vision of opening up the global markets so that everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. The eToro platform enables people to invest in the assets they want, from stocks and commodities to cryptoassets. We are a global community of more than 19 million registered users who share their investment strategies; and anyone can follow the approaches of those who have been the most successful. Due to the simplicity of the platform users can easily buy, hold and sell assets, monitor their portfolio in real time, and transact whenever they want.
For more information, visit https://www.etoro.com/
eToro USA LLC; Investments are subject to market risk, including the possible loss of principal.
ZenLedger Media Contact
Spring Dunn
Director of Marketing
Media Contact
Spring Dunn, ZenLedger, +1 7132918243, spring@zenledger.io
SOURCE ZenLedger