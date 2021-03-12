BELLEVUE, Wash., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zenoti, the leading enterprise cloud platform for the beauty and wellness industry, announced today a strategic partnership with Sutherland Global, a digital transformation services company, enabling its more than 12,000 global customers to resolve support needs within minutes.
The pandemic has impacted nearly every business this past year, especially salons and spas. In response, Zenoti has worked hard to accelerate the pace of technology innovation enabling the beauty and wellness industry to address heightened consumer expectations for health and safety, to reopen effectively. These efforts yielded tremendous growth, fueling further investment into enhanced customer support.
Zenoti is committed to providing an exceptional customer experience for its fast growing, global customer base. The partnership with Sutherland enables Zenoti to elevate the customer experience via expansions in real-time support across both chat and phone-based channels, with the goal of resolving a significant portion of customer support needs within minutes. The partnership will also efficiently scale customer support staff levels by upwards of 75 percent over a six-month period.
"As we scale, it is imperative for us to continue to deliver an outstanding experience for our customers across every aspect of their journey with Zenoti," said Srinivasan Chandrasekar, Chief Operating Officer at Zenoti. "Sutherland's global footprint, experience, agility and innovative approach to delivering delightful customer experience makes them the ideal fit to deliver an unparalleled experience."
As Zenoti grows, its focus on enhanced customer support remains constant. This, coupled with deep investments in onboarding processes and customer success optimizations, underscores the company's core commitment to elevating their customers' businesses. This is increasingly important when nothing about how businesses operate is normal, and Zenoti is dedicated to their customers experiencing 99 percent uptime.
"We're excited to partner with Zenoti to bring an elevated customer experience to their beauty and wellness brands," said Bharat Chadda, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Technology Vertical, Sutherland. "A cloud-based approach to customer experience that leverages real-time analytics, AI, cognitive technology and automation is the only one that meets the needs of today's businesses."
Zenoti is proud to serve the growing needs of the industry and support a successful portfolio of global brands including European Wax Center, Hand & Stone, Massage Heights, Rush Hair & Beauty, Sono Bello, Hair Cuttery, Profile by Sanford and, most recently, Toni&Guy.
ABOUT SUTHERLAND
We make digital, human.
We are a global products and platforms powerhouse inside a trusted digital transformation services company. Our mission is to deliver exceptionally engineered experiences for both customers and employees today, that continue to delight tomorrow. For over 30 years, we have delighted and cared for our customers' customers across all industries building integrated cloud-based solutions to accelerate growth. We are a team of global professionals, operationally effective, culturally meshed, and committed to our clients and to one another. We call it One Sutherland.
ABOUT ZENOTI
Zenoti provides an all-in-one, cloud-based software solution for the beauty and wellness industry. The Zenoti platform is engineered for reliability and scale, harnessing the power of enterprise-level technology for businesses of all sizes.
Zenoti powers thousands of spas and salons in more than 50 countries. Zenoti allows users to seamlessly manage every aspect of the business in a comprehensive mobile solution: online appointment bookings, POS, CRM, employee management, inventory management, built-in marketing programs and more. Zenoti helps clients streamline their systems and reduce costs, while simultaneously improving customer retention and spending. To learn more about Zenoti visit us online and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn for the latest news and updates.
