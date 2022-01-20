EXPLORATION PARK, Fla., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zero Gravity Corporation ("Zero-G") recently announced the selection of Tim Bailey as the Supervisor of Inflight for the company. Tim has been with Zero G for almost twenty years with over 360 parabolic flights and 8,100 parabolas of experience. He will now be responsible for training, compliance with standards, and overall quality assurance for cabin crews. "Helping people experience weightlessness is an incredible privilege. I'm excited to use my experience to support my fellow Flight Attendants in continuing to provide safe operations in this unique environment."
Tim is taking over for Michelle Peters who will now be focusing exclusively on Zero G's research and education customers. Zero-G's Weightless Lab research program provides parabolic flights for government entities and commercial companies to test equipment and train personnel headed to space. Since 2010, Zero-G has been flying payloads and researchers conducting investigations in the fields of biomedical and pharmaceutical studies, materials science, aerospace engineering, human habitation on Moon, Mars, and spacecraft, and more.
"We are proud to select Tim Bailey as the Supervisor of Inflight and know he will bring his vast experience to the table. We are also so grateful for Michelle Peters who previously filled this role and will be focusing her time within Zero-G's Research Program," said Matt Gohd, CEO of Zero-G.
For more information about upcoming flights, please visit http://www.gozerog.com.
About Zero-G
Zero Gravity Corporation is a privately held space entertainment and tourism company whose mission is to make the excitement and adventure of space accessible to the public. Zero-G is the first and only FAA-approved provider of weightless flight in the U.S. for the general public; entertainment and film industries; corporate and incentive markets; non-profit research and education sectors; and the government. ZERO-G's attention to detail, excellent service and quality of experience combined with its exciting history has set the foundation for the most exhilarating adventure-based tourism.
For more information about ZERO-G, please visit http://www.gozerog.com.
