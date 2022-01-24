CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ziegler, a specialty investment bank, is pleased to announce it served as exclusive financial advisor to CaredFor, a leading provider of HIPAA-compliant technology enabling treatment centers to solve the challenge of patient and alumni engagement, on its transaction with ContinuumCloud, the leading provider of cloud-based software for behavioral health and human services organizations.
With this transaction, through CaredFor's technology solutions, ContinuumCloud will expand its current offerings to empower established provider organizations with the modern and mobile tools they need to keep their clients and patients engaged, increase brand awareness and referrals, and improve the overall patient experience. This combination is critically important as the industry is historically underserved by cohesive technology solutions and demand for behavioral health services continues to increase.
Based in Nashville, TN, CaredFor enables organizations to foster long-term patient engagement through their interactive mobile solutions. CaredFor helps treatment centers collect valuable outcomes data, increase conversion rates, improve outcomes and drive referrals. CaredFor is currently being used by more than 35,000 users at 150+ treatment centers in 32 states and Canada – and those numbers continue to increase.
ContinuumCloud offers a spectrum of cloud-based software solutions intentionally designed to meet the unique needs of the behavioral health and human services industry. These solutions include an EHR platform, powered by Welligent, and an HCM system, powered by DATIS e3. Through these offerings, ContinuumCloud empowers organizations to provide high-quality care and deliver on their mission.
Chris Rogers, Managing Director in Ziegler's Healthcare Corporate Finance practice, commented, "We were honored to be selected to partner with the phenomenal team at CaredFor to close this innovative partnership. CaredFor's platform, when combined with ContinuumCloud's current offerings, will enhance existing solutions while creating a much needed and more holistic approach to behavioral and mental healthcare. We are thrilled for the impact this will have on the care and connectivity across the continuum of care in a patient's journey and to have represented CaredFor in this novel transaction."
Parker Polidor, CaredFor CEO and Co-Founder stated, "The Ziegler team was a great partner for our organization given their deep behavioral and mental health technology domain expertise and ability to help us understand and successfully navigate the complexities associated with this transaction. We thank them for providing valuable strategic and financial advice throughout the sale process. It was a key component of this successful outcome."
Ziegler's Corporate Finance team is focused on delivering best-in-class advisory and financing solutions for companies and organizations across the healthcare industry. In our core practice areas of healthcare services, information technology, hospitals and senior living, Ziegler is one of the most active M&A firms offering innovative sell-side, buy-side, recapitalization/restructuring, equity private placement and strategic partnering services.
