LONGMONT, Colo., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ziggi's Coffee (http://www.ZiggisCoffee.com) will soon enter Arkansas with the signing of a new agreement to open a drive-thru location in El Dorado, a town located at the southern border of the state. The business is a family investment headed by Harvinder Dod, his son Sachin Dod and nephew Mihir Bedi.
As a family of doctors and lawyers, opening a coffee franchise might not seem the likely choice, but for these business-savvy individuals it was the logical next step. The family purchased a plot of land five years ago and opened a sports bar that became a successful community gathering place. Once the pandemic hit, they began discussing the option of investing in a drive-thru coffee concept because of its ability to navigate through uncertain times.
"We realized there really aren't any specialty coffee shops in El Dorado where you can easily go through a drive-thru," said Bedi. "When we came across Ziggi's, we saw it was a growing enterprise and that while other businesses were either stabilizing or decreasing during the pandemic, they were doing really well and opening more franchises."
Together, the family came to a consensus that it was the perfect addition to their town and could easily be placed near their sports bar on the land they had previously purchased. The logistics of the decision were aligned and so were their values with the company.
"We were attracted to Ziggi's Coffee because of its focus and emphasis on family-run businesses. A lot of the franchisees were families just like us," said Bedi. "We also really liked the menu. They have the classic coffee drinks but they also have really interesting ideas like Red Bull Infusions. That's something I wouldn't have thought about in a coffee shop and I think it sounds really cool."
The Red Bull Infusions at Ziggi's Coffee are a line of flavored energy drinks designed to help you power through your day. They come iced or blended in a variety of flavors or you can create your own.
Bedi says he and his family are looking forward to continue serving their community and providing a place where they can get quality products with quick and friendly service.
About Ziggi's Coffee
Ziggi's Coffee, recently ranked among the top half of companies on the 2021 Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500®, is a leading specialty coffee shop and drive-thru franchise dedicated to serving only the finest roasted coffee, uniquely handcrafted drinks, and amazing locally-made breakfast, lunch and snack options. Founded in 2004, the Colorado-based company is on a mission to elevate the standard of service within the coffee shop industry. From specializing in a variety of great-tasting menu items to providing fast and friendly service, the Ziggi's Coffee brand is focused on creating a positive experience that is faster, more authentic and convenient for the demand of consumers seeking higher-quality coffee and food options on the go. In addition to its distinctive menu and superior service, Ziggi's Coffee is also committed to making a positive difference in the local communities it serves. With 31 locations nationwide and over 70 additional units in development, Ziggi's Coffee is positioned to quickly grow its presence in a variety of communities across the U.S.
