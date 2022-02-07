ZIM Logo

ZIM Logo

 By ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.

HAIFA, Israel, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) today announced that Xavier Destriau, ZIM's EVP & CFO will present at the Stifel 2022 Transportation & Logistics Conference on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 8:00 AM ET.

 

 

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the investor section of ZIM's website at www.zim.com. A replay will also be available on ZIM's website following the live event.

About ZIM

ZIM (NYSE: ZIM) is a global container liner shipping company with leadership positions in the markets in which it operates. Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM is a veteran shipping liner, with decades of experience providing customers with innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services, a reputation for industry-leading transit times, schedule reliability and service excellence. Additional information about ZIM is available at www.ZIM.com.

ZIM Contacts

Elana Holzman

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.

+972-4-865-2300

holzman.elana@zim.com

Leon Berman

The IGB Group

212-477-8438

lberman@igbir.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zim-to-present-at-the-stifel-2022-transportation--logistics-conference-301476519.html

SOURCE ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.