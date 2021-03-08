ZIM Logo

HAIFA, Israel, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) ("ZIM" or the "Company") announced today that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Monday, March 22, 2021, before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a conference call and webcast (along with a slide presentation) to review the results and provide a corporate update at 8:00 AM ET.

 

 

To access the live conference call by telephone, please dial the following numbers: United States 1-888-281-1167; Israel 03-918-0644; or international +44-20-3514-1906. To access the slide presentation, click here. The call will also be available via live webcast through ZIM's website, located at the following link. Following the conclusion of the call, a replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website.

About ZIM

ZIM (NYSE: ZIM) is a global, asset-light container liner shipping company with a leadership position in the markets in which it operates. Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM is one of the oldest shipping liners, with over 75 years of experience, providing customers with innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services, with a reputation for industry-leading transit times, schedule reliability and service excellence.

ZIM Contacts

Media:

Avner Shats

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.

+972-4-8652520

shats.avner@zim.com

Investor Relations:

Elana Holzman

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.

+972-4-865-2300

holzman.elana@zim.com

Leon Berman

The IGB Group

+1 212-477-8438

lberman@igbir.com

