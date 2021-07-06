(PRNewsfoto/Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.)

(PRNewsfoto/Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.)

 By Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

WARSAW, Ind., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH) today announced its second quarter earnings conference call will be webcast on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET.  A news release detailing the quarterly results will be made available that day at 6:30 a.m. ET.

The live audio webcast can be accessed via Zimmer Biomet's Investor Relations website at https://investor.zimmerbiomet.com.  It will be archived for replay following the conference call.

Individuals in the U.S. and Canada who wish to dial into the conference call may do so by dialing (888) 312-9837 and entering conference ID 7278985.  For a complete listing of international toll-free and local numbers, please visit https://investor.zimmerbiomet.com.  A digital recording will be available after the completion of the conference call, from August 3, 2021 to September 28, 2021.  To access the recording, U.S. callers should dial (888) 203-1112 and international callers should dial +1 (719) 457-0820, and enter the Access Code ID 7278985.

About the Company

Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, Zimmer Biomet is a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare.  We design, manufacture and market orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants; and related surgical products.

We collaborate with healthcare professionals around the globe to advance the pace of innovation.  Our products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues.  Together with healthcare professionals, we help millions of people live better lives.

We have operations in more than 25 countries around the world and sell products in more than 100 countries.  For more information, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com, or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

ZBH-Fin

Media

Investors

Meredith Weissman

Keri Mattox

703-346-3127

215-275-2431

meredith.weissman@zimmerbiomet.com

keri.mattox@zimmerbiomet.com







Ezgi Yagci



617-549-2443



ezgi.yagci@zimmerbiomet.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zimmer-biomet-announces-webcast-and-conference-call-of-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-301325663.html

SOURCE Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.