PANAMA CITY, Fla., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zimmer Development Company, LLC, a national commercial and multifamily developer, is proud to open their newest luxury, on-campus student living community, Seminole Landing. The 155,833 square-foot, 346-bed student living project began construction in August of 2020 and was completed in August of 2021. The $23 million project is a public-private partnership with Florida State University and Zimmer Development Company and is the only purpose-built student housing at the University.
Seminole Landing is an all-inclusive, amenity-filled student living facility with multiple floor plans to accommodate unique needs, ranging from one-, two- and four-bedroom apartment units. All units come fully furnished, fit with luxurious tile backsplash kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, flat-screen TVs and stunning waterfront bay views. The units also include a washer and dryer as well as high-speed Wi-Fi and cable for the ultimate studying experience.
"We saw this as an incredible opportunity to assist the university in growing its student body and to continue our relationship with Florida State University," said Nicole Mathis, Director of Student Housing Operations at Zimmer Development Company and FSU Alumni. "There are many economic factors in Bay County that make developments expensive for the average college student, we are filling that void."
The community is located on the Florida State University Panama City campus just across the street from Gulf Coast State College and directly on North Saint Andrews Bay. Not only is the location ideal, but the amenities are boundless, including an infinity-edge pool overlooking the North Bay complete with a large jumbotron, a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness facility as well as private study rooms on every floor.
Residents will also have access to a coffee bar lounge, an academic success center filled with computers and printers and an on-site professional management team to ensure a smooth transition and a great living environment.
Zimmer Development Company hired Huffman & Company Construction as the general contractor, Moore Bass for civil engineering and Zyscovich Architects for design. Asset Living, one of the leading third-party management companies in the country, is handling all of the property management and leasing efforts.
"Asset Living is thrilled to continue our partnership with Zimmer Development and foster our new relationship with FSU-PC to bring students in Panama City an elevated campus life experience with its first purpose-built student housing community," said Callie Bryant, Senior Regional Leasing and Training Director. "Our onsite management is dedicated to encouraging involvement within our community and on campus to help our residents succeed during and after their time at Seminole Landing."
Seminole Landing opened this fall for students and is currently pre-leasing for Fall of 2022. For more information, or to get onto the VIP list for Fall 2022, please visit https://www.zdc.com/ or https://www.seminolelandingfsu.com/.
Founded in 1989, Zimmer Development Company has built its reputation as a national developer. Its experience, hands-on management style, and hard work have produced many distinctive real estate projects ranging from single-tenant buildings to mixed-use town centers, as well as multi-family housing, including both on and off-campus student housing and conventional products.
