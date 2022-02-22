MILWAUKEE, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Znode, the enterprise B2B ecommerce platform, has released its 9.7.0 and 9.7.1 software updates. A webinar series about the updates is scheduled for Monday, February 28, 2022. Each webinar highlights new features that are relevant for Znode customers and partners.
Release information relevant to marketers will be shared during the 1 p.m. CDT webinar. The webinar will showcase the newest content personalization capabilities, improved shopper experience and enhanced product identification through site search and merchandising capabilities.
Business operations stakeholders and customer service leaders are encouraged to attend the 2 p.m. CDT webinar. It will detail how the releases offer greater transactional detail, increased return submission options, stronger login security and increased transactional process performance.
Ecommerce practitioners and information technology professionals will be given relevant release information during the 3 p.m. CDT webinar. Attendees will learn about increased site content control, enhanced site search and merchandising capabilities, payment and tax integration updates, greater transactional detail, stronger login security, increased transactional process performance, simplified theme offering and improved shopper experience.
Rupesh Agrawal, CEO of Amla Commerce, parent company of Znode, says "The recent Znode updates enable administrators to deliver customers with highly personalized and unique experiences. I encourage Znode users and partners to attend the webinar series and learn about the new tools available for optimizing ecommerce experiences and operations."
Register to attend the upcoming webinar series, or visit znode.com for more information about the platform.
About Znode
Znode is an enterprise, B2B ecommerce platform created for the unique needs of manufacturers and distributors. Znode's native B2B functionality allows for easy management of customer-specific catalogs, management of multiple web storefronts, workflow approvals, complex pricing, inventory, and product types as well as quote management. The platform features an API-first architecture with over 700 API-endpoints allowing for greater extensibility and easier integrations. Znode is a product of Amla Commerce.
