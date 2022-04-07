Znode, the enterprise B2B ecommerce platform, is sponsoring the annual TUG CONNECTS 2022 momentum conference in Hollywood, Fla., April 18-21, 2022.
MILWAUKEE, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Znode, the enterprise B2B ecommerce platform, is sponsoring the annual TUG CONNECTS 2022 momentum conference in Hollywood, Fla., April 18-21, 2022. Znode brings ecommerce technology expertise to the conference to share with fellow attendees. The ecommerce platform is experiencing significant adoption amongst distributors and manufacturers due to a number of features including easy catalog management and a deep list of native B2B features.
TUG CONNECTS 2022 momentum is hosted by TheUserGroup (TUG), an independent association of Infor Distribution Product users. Past conferences have brought together over 600 distribution leaders, and the 2022 event will combine face-to-face and virtual attendance through recorded sessions available to registered attendees.
The conference will focus on forward movement propelled by the knowledge and experience acquired since the beginning of the pandemic. Numerous sessions across the four-day conference will give attendees the opportunity to engage with other TUG community members and grasp the tools needed to solve challenges facing the distribution industry. Many of the sessions address key technological advancements that distributors need to follow closely to stay afloat in an increasingly competitive landscape.
Znode eagerly anticipates the conference, and plans to build meaningful connections with fellow attendees. Tom Flierl, VP of Sales and Marketing for Znode, says, "TUG CONNECTS 2022 momentum is an engaging and informative event which Znode is proud to sponsor. We look forward to helping distribution leaders determine strategies to maintain strong relationships with customers and provide even better product data and digital experiences."
Register for the conference at tugconnects.com. Explore the Znode enterprise B2B ecommerce platform at znode.com.
About TUG CONNECTS
TheUserGroup.org, or TUG, is an independent non-profit association of Infor Distribution product users, dedicated to getting the most ROI out of their Infor software investments. Each year, more than 600 Infor SX.e, FACTS, and A+ users come together at the TUG CONNECTS annual conference. This year, TUG welcomes CSDe/M3 users to the fold with sessions designed specifically for CSDe/M3 users.
About Znode
Znode is the ecommerce platform for manufacturers and distributors that are growing multi-channel sales. Znode enables companies to centrally manage all commerce and all business models including B2B, B2C, and B2B2X. Created for the unique needs of B2B ecommerce, Znode's native B2B functionality supports account-based pricing, account-based catalogs, multi-warehouse, complex products, and much more. The platform offers over 1,200 API-endpoints allowing for greater extensibility, easier integrations, and consistent updates. Znode is a product of Amla Commerce.
