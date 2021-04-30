NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zonda today announced the acquisition of BuzzBuzzHome, a Toronto-based online real estate listings portal serving the new residential construction market. This new expansion into the Canadian market represents a transformative step in Zonda's journey to become a leading provider of residential real estate information focusing on the new home market. The acquisition of BuzzBuzzHome follows the recent acquisition of Vancouver-based Urban Analytics earlier this month, which expanded Zonda's data capabilities into the urban and multi-family markets.
BuzzBuzzHome, founded in 2009, provides both supply-side and demand-side services in the real estate market for new home developments. On the supply side, BuzzBuzzHome serves as a data-driven marketing tool for developers, brokerages and marketing agencies across the U.S. and Canada. For consumers in terms of demand, BuzzBuzzHome provides access to information regarding new developments, including pricing, floorplans, renderings, associated builders and developers and other development-related information.
"This is a significant milestone for Zonda and a very positive way to transform our business going forward," said Jeff Meyers, CEO of Zonda. "Bringing BuzzBuzzHome under our umbrella uniquely expands our presence in the Canadian market and we are excited about how this collaboration will continue to grow our offerings for our customers and the entire homebuilding industry."
Zonda serves a diverse cross-category customer base, including homebuilders, land brokers and developers, mortgage lenders, financial services firms, building product manufacturers and many more. This online new home listing integration will be complemented by Zonda's existing offering that currently taps into approximately 2 million home shoppers monthly.
"Becoming part of Zonda is a critical step in BuzzBuzzHome's progression," said Matthew Slutsky, co-founder of BuzzBuzzHome. "We founded the company with the mission of perfecting the online experience for finding, buying, selling and renting new construction homes, and with Zonda's and Urban Analytics' industry-leading platforms and strong client bases, we will give our existing customers access to resources and a comprehensive solution that they wouldn't have previously had."
"BuzzBuzzHome's success has been the result of our team's passion for the accuracy and completeness of our new home data," said Cliff Peskin, Co-President at BuzzBuzzHome. "This is why Zonda, with their advanced technology stack and experienced leadership all geared around housing data, is the perfect company to help rapidly grow our platform."
After being created by MidOcean Partners in late 2018 through the merger of Hanley Wood and Meyers Research, Zonda has focused on a seamless and streamlined approach for shared clients to access housing data and information. In 2020, Zonda acquired satellite imagery and artificial intelligence technology company Bird.i as well as residential market research firm Belfiore Real Estate Consulting to further evolve the brand into a leading data, research and technology company.
About Zonda
Zonda provides data-driven housing market solutions to the homebuilding industry. From builders to building product manufacturers, mortgage clients, and multifamily executives, we work hand-in-hand with our customers to streamline access to housing data to empower smarter decisions. As a leading brand in residential construction, our mission is to advance the home building industry, because we believe better homes mean better lives and stronger communities. Together, we are building the future of housing.
