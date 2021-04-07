NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zonda today announced the acquisition of Urban Analytics, a premier Vancouver-based multifamily and urban data and analytics company.
Urban Analytics has been the trusted source of real estate data for developers, planners, financial institutions and other industry stakeholders in the Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton real estate markets for 25 years. Similar to Zonda, the company helps partners interpret the ever-changing vital statistics of the industry by providing innovative tools and intelligence services that allow them to make better decisions and maximize the value of their real estate investment.
"Expanding Zonda's reach into Canada and the U.S. multifamily and urban markets has always been a long-term strategy for us, and we are doing just that with the acquisition of Urban Analytics," said Jeff Meyers, CEO of Zonda. "We welcome Urban Analytics to the family and look forward to integrating its indispensable urban-focused data into our platforms. There is no platform like it in the U.S."
"This is an exciting day for Urban Analytics," said Michael Ferreira, Managing Principal of Urban Analytics. "Being a part of Zonda strengthens our position in Canada and will allow U.S. clients to take advantage of the unique urban data we offer."
"Our market-leading data platform provides clients with current market conditions, including price and buyer trends, as well as proven anticipated movements, such as contemplated projects, allowing them to make better and more educated decisions," said Jon Bennest, Principal of Urban Analytics.
Zonda serves a diverse cross-category audience, including homebuilders, land brokers and developers, mortgage lenders, finance professionals, building product manufacturers, and many more. Following this acquisition, Zonda plans to expand its client base into major markets across Canada, including Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa, as well as add urban market coverage to its existing suite of solutions in the U.S.
"In addition to growth in the Canadian and U.S. urban markets, there are some exciting product updates we expect to share publicly very soon," added Meyers.
After being created by MidOcean Partners in late 2018 through the merger of Hanley Wood and Meyers Research, Zonda has focused on a seamless and streamlined approach for clients to utilize data-driven housing market solutions to enable more intelligent decisions. In 2020, Zonda acquired satellite imagery and artificial intelligence technology company Bird.i as well as residential market research firm Belfiore Real Estate Consulting to continue its evolution into the leading data, research and technology company serving the homebuilding ecosystem.
About Zonda
Zonda provides data-driven housing market solutions to the homebuilding industry. From builders to building product manufacturers, mortgage clients, and multifamily executives, we work hand-in-hand with our customers to streamline access to housing data and empower smarter decisions. As a leading brand in residential construction, our mission is to advance the home building industry, because we believe better homes mean better lives and stronger communities. Together, we are building the future of housing.
