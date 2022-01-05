BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A significant investment from Decathlon Capital Partners will support the industry leadership of Zubie, Inc., as it expands its fleet-management platform and launches new service capabilities. Details of the multi-million-dollar funding package were not disclosed.
Zubie, headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, provides an innovative connected-car platform as well as GPS tracking and fleet-management software. The company's Rental Connect product, the first fleet-management solution dedicated to serving the rental-car industry, provides real-time fuel and odometer readings, which significantly speeds up the check-in and check-out process for rental operators. Zubie also recently released Location Link, designed to assist in vehicle recovery efforts.
Zubie built on the success of Rental Connect with the launch of Smart Maintenance, an online solution to help fleet managers track, schedule and pay for service online, along with Asset Trak, which enables fleet operators to track and protect equipment alongside their fleet vehicles in a unified view. The company also has introduced Zubie Dashcam, an innovative product that delivers both forward-facing and in-cabin video data through Zubie's one-stop software platform.
Chad Caswell, the Chief Executive Officer of Zubie, said the investment from Decathlon Capital Partners comes at an important time in the company's history. "As the car-rental business rebounds quickly from the effects of the pandemic, and as fleet operators continue to seek cost-effective tools to handle their complex responsibilities, Zubie has found strong acceptance for its forward-looking technology," Caswell said. "With this investment, the company is well positioned to expand its product offerings and address new markets."
John Borchers, Managing Director of Decathlon Capital Partners, said the proven, scalable technology and strong leadership of Zubie combine to establish the company as the leader in its industry. "The company has earned well-deserved recognition for its innovative technology and for its industry-focused management," Borchers said. "Decathlon Capital Partners is pleased to play a role in Zubie's continued success."
The investment by Decathlon Capital Partners was structured as a revenue-based financing solution. Revenue-based funding models allow companies like Zubie to secure growth capital without having to sell any equity or endure any governance changes. Zubie will repay the investment through a small portion of its future revenues.
About Zubie, Inc.
Since 2012, Zubie's connected-car SaaS platform has helped business, rental and loaner fleet managers protect their assets and optimize their business. Zubie makes fleet management simple — simple to install, simple to use, and simple to improve business operations. Headquartered in Bloomington, MN, Zubie has been awarded "Best Insurance Telematics Product" and "Best OBDII Device with Software and Services," has been named one of the Minnesota's "Best Tech Startups" four years running by The Tech Tribune and was rated Best Fleet Management Software for 2021 by Digital.com. Visit https://zubie.com for more information.
About Decathlon Capital Partners
Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized revenue-based financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is the largest revenue-based funding investor in the U.S. and is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at http://www.decathloncapital.com
