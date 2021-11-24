Zynex

Zynex

 By Zynex

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, stroke rehabilitation, cardiac monitoring and neurological diagnostics today announced the company will participate in the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. Presentations will be available for registered attendees via the Piper Sandler conference site from November 22nd to December 2nd. The company will be participating in 1X1 meetings from November 29th- December 2nd, meetings may be requested exclusively via Piper Sandler.

Corporate Presentation with Zynex CFO, Dan Moorhead: https://pipersandler.zoom.us/rec/play/cNlPGbiBfNUQ0sl52uOdOqwVS3H-MEiYAz5nQRk_GSWXY91ZQ-17t1LqUXfR9oUGYKuuzf443CXh8y1l.4G8KXbfclNtGlXgw

About Zynex, Inc. 

Zynex, founded in 1996, markets and sells its own design of electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation; and the company's proprietary NeuroMove device designed to help recovery of stroke and spinal cord injury patients. Zynex also has a fluid monitoring system for use in hospitals and surgery centers. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com.

Contact:

Zynex, Inc.

(800) 495-6670

Investor Relations Contact:

Amato and Partners, LLC

Investor Relations Counsel

admin@amatoandpartners.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zynex-to-present-at-the-piper-sandler-33rd-annual-virtual-healthcare-conference-301431772.html

SOURCE Zynex

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.