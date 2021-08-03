WESTON, Fla., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (ZyVersa), a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for treatment of inflammatory and renal diseases, is pleased to announce that Stephen C. Glover, ZyVersa's Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman, is an invited speaker at BTIG's Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2021. The virtual conference is being held August 9-10, 2021. Mr. Glover's presentation will highlight progress in advancing development of ZyVersa's highly differentiated inflammasome ASC inhibitor, IC 100, and Phase 2a-ready VAR 200, a first-in-class cholesterol efflux mediator in development for orphan renal disease FSGS, with potential for other renal conditions.
Mr. Glover's presentation will take place:
Date: Tuesday, August 10th
Time: 2:00-2:25pm ET
Event Registration Link: BTIG Biotechnology Conference 2021
To learn more about ZyVersa and its inflammasome ASC inhibitor, IC 100, or its phase 2a-ready cholesterol efflux mediator for renal disease (VAR 200), please request a one-on-one meeting.
About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.
ZyVersa is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs. Our focus is on patients with inflammatory or renal diseases who have significant unmet medical needs. Our development pipeline includes a novel inflammasome inhibitor with potential to treat multiple inflammatory diseases, and phase 2a-ready VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator for treatment of a rare kidney disease, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), with potential to treat other kidney diseases. For more information, please visit www.zyversa.com.
