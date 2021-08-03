WESTON, Fla., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (ZyVersa), a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for treatment of inflammatory and renal diseases, is pleased to announce that Stephen C. Glover, ZyVersa's Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman, is an invited speaker at BTIG's Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2021. The virtual conference is being held August 9-10, 2021. Mr. Glover's presentation will highlight progress in advancing development of ZyVersa's highly differentiated inflammasome ASC inhibitor, IC 100, and Phase 2a-ready VAR 200, a first-in-class cholesterol efflux mediator in development for orphan renal disease FSGS, with potential for other renal conditions.

For information about ZyVersa's inflammasome inhibitor and cholesterol efflux mediator, visit www.zyversa.com

Mr. Glover's presentation will take place:

Date: Tuesday, August 10th

Time: 2:00-2:25pm ET

Event Registration Link: BTIG Biotechnology Conference 2021

To learn more about ZyVersa and its inflammasome ASC inhibitor, IC 100, or its phase 2a-ready cholesterol efflux mediator for renal disease (VAR 200), please request a one-on-one meeting.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.

ZyVersa is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs. Our focus is on patients with inflammatory or renal diseases who have significant unmet medical needs. Our development pipeline includes a novel inflammasome inhibitor with potential to treat multiple inflammatory diseases, and phase 2a-ready VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator for treatment of a rare kidney disease, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), with potential to treat other kidney diseases. For more information, please visit www.zyversa.com.

