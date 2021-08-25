NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 1.26 billion is expected in the enterprise SSD controller market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the enterprise SSD controller market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The increasing demand for enterprise storage, growing adoption of hyperscale computing systems by enterprises, and surging demand for 3D NAND will offer immense growth opportunities. However, issues related to data security, constant evolutions in storage technology, and increasing demand for in-memory computing will impede the market's growth in the upcoming years.
Enterprise SSD Controller Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Enterprise SSD Controller Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- MLC
- TLC
- SLC
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Enterprise SSD Controller Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The enterprise SSD controller market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Some of the major vendors of the enterprise SSD controller market in the electronic components industry include CNEX Labs Inc., Greenliant Systems, Hyperstone GmbH, Intel Corp., Kioxia Corp., Marvell Technology Group Ltd., Microchip Technology Inc., Phison Electronics Corp., Seagate Technology LLC, and Silicon Motion Technology Corp.
To leverage the current opportunities and help businesses improve their market position, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the enterprise SSD controller market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Enterprise SSD Controller Market size
- Enterprise SSD Controller Market trends
- Enterprise SSD Controller Market industry analysis
Enterprise SSD Controller Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist enterprise SSD controller market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the enterprise SSD controller market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the enterprise SSD controller market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of enterprise SSD controller market vendors
