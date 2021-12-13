CINCINNATI, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EXAIR's new 1/4 NPT HollowStream™ liquid atomizing spray nozzle provides a hollow cone spray pattern for pressurized liquids. They are applied to solve cooling, cleaning, foam breaking, rinsing and dust suppression applications for industry. The tangential flow design is vaneless, with wide open internal features to resist clogging while producing a uniform distribution in a ring pattern with medium to large droplets. Their right-angle design is compact and works well with liquids containing particulate. Liquid operating pressure is up to 250 PSI.
With HollowStream nozzles, the liquid is supplied into the body of the nozzle creating a swirling action within a vortex chamber. This vortex produces the spray pattern when the machined nozzle breaks the liquid surface tension as it exits the orifice and into a controlled spray angle.
Stainless steel construction of liquid atomizing nozzles adds to their durability and corrosion resistance. HollowStream nozzles are CE compliant and available in a variety of flow rates. They complement EXAIR's large line of 1/8, 1/4 and 1/2 NPT Air Atomizing and No Drip Air Atomizing Spray nozzles. Models come with our 5 year Built to Last Warranty. Price starts at $ 73.00. https://exair.co/91-hls14
