Technavio has been monitoring the automotive cybersecurity market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.92 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?
Passenger vehicles are the leading segment in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 17%.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Aptiv Plc, Argus Cyber Security Ltd., Arilou Information Security Technologies Ltd., ESCRYPT GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Karamba Security Ltd., Lear Corp., RunSafe Security Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and secunet Security Networks AG are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the stringent data privacy regulations leading to increasing demand for automotive cybersecurity. However, the complex vehicle ECUs can delay the evolution of cybersecurity software will impede market growth.
- How big is the North American market?
46% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aptiv Plc, Argus Cyber Security Ltd., Arilou Information Security Technologies Ltd., ESCRYPT GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Karamba Security Ltd., Lear Corp., RunSafe Security Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and secunet Security Networks AG are some of the major market participants. Although the factors such as the need for cybersecurity in connected cars, the stringent data privacy regulations leading to increasing demand for automotive cybersecurity, and the high-level software integration into vehicle ECUs will offer immense growth opportunities, the complex vehicle ECUs can delay the evolution of cybersecurity software is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive cybersecurity market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Automotive Cybersecurity Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The Automotive Cybersecurity Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Passenger Vehicles
- Commercial Vehicles
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- The Middle East and Africa
Automotive Cybersecurity Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive cybersecurity market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Cybersecurity Market Size
- Automotive Cybersecurity Market Trends
- Automotive Cybersecurity Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the increasing adoption of blockchain technology as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive Cybersecurity Market growth during the next few years.
Automotive Cybersecurity Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive cybersecurity market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive cybersecurity market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive cybersecurity market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive cybersecurity market vendors
