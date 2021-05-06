SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During the COVID-19 pandemic, bike riding found new peaks in popularity across America. Bicycle safety is also now a top priority for many states as people welcome the annual "bike season," and begin to traverse U.S. streets and roadways en masse once again. To shed data-driven light on this important topic, StreetLight Data, Inc. (StreetLight), the leader in Big Data analytics for mobility, today unveiled its unique Bike Safety Shift: Top 10 Riskiest States report. In its analysis, StreetLight Data highlights the top 10 riskiest and top 10 safest states for cyclists.
StreetLight's analysis includes a new Metric, fatalities per bicycle miles traveled (BMT), rather than the historical standard: fatalities per capita. This methodology contrasts findings issued by The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS), which tracks cycling fatalities and ranks states by fatal crashes per capita. StreetLight Data's cycling-centric analytics was developed to create a more actionable context for bicycle safety data.
"It doesn't make sense to measure bike risk per-capita data when not everyone in the state rides bikes," said Laura Schewel, CEO and co-founder of StreetLight Data. "Because of the availability of Big Data, we can for the first time measure bike risk per mile biked nationwide, and even compare areas to each other. As budgets are passed and projects are planned, the new data can help better inform planners and other officials as they prioritize where to invest to improve safety."
For its analysis, StreetLight used de-identified and aggregated Location-Based Services (LBS) and GPS data. StreetLight's proprietary machine-learning algorithms then sorted these data into trip activity by various modes, including vehicle, bicycle, and pedestrian. The contextual analysis performed by StreetLight's changes which states are perceived to be the most dangerous, and the safest, for cyclists.
StreetLight Data's Top 10 Riskiest States for Bicyclists
When recasting national rankings by bicycle miles traveled, Colorado and Indiana drop out of the Top 10 most dangerous states for cyclists and are replaced by newcomers Mississippi, and West Virginia. The new ranking also reshuffles the other eight states, which is good news for Florida, California, Arizona, and Louisiana.
1. Delaware (#2 on FARS* per capita report)
2. South Carolina (#4 on FARS)
3. Florida (#1 on FARS)
4. Louisiana (#3 on FARS)
5. New Mexico (#5 on FARS)
6. Oklahoma (#9 on FARS)
7. Mississippi (Not in the FARS top 10)
8. West Virginia (Not in the FARS top 10)
9. Arizona (#7 on FARS)
10. California (#6 on FARS)
- FARS = Traffic Safety Administration's Fatality Analysis Reporting System
StreetLight Data's Top 10 Safest States for Bicyclists
As for lower-risk states, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and New Mexico remain in the same position on both the FARS per-capita-based list and StreetLight's BMT-based list. . West Virginia, North Carolina, and Mississippi are in the mid-to-upper range of per-capita rankings, but recasting by BMT reveals much higher risk for cyclists. (Note, for statistical purposes, this list does not include states with fewer than five fatalities in 2018 and 2019 combined.)
1. Massachusetts (#1 on FARS per capita report)
2. New York (Not in the FARS top 10)
3. Illinois (#7 on FARS)
4. Pennsylvania (#4 on FARS)
5. Utah (#8 on FARS)
6. Tennessee (#2 on FARS)
7. Minnesota (Not in the FARS top 10)
8. Missouri (#5 on FARS)
9. Arkansas (#3 on FARS)
10. Washington (Not in the FARS top 10)
For further relevance, planners can combine StreetLight's Bicycle Origin-Destination (O-D) or Zone Activity Metrics with safety data to identify heavily traveled cycling areas that lack existing Infrastructure. The data can also help pinpoint optimal areas for safety measures. Combining StreetLight's cycling analytics with local insights creates a richer perspective on bike safety, and helps planners prioritize where to invest.
To explore StreetLight Data's Bike Safety Shift: Top 10 Riskiest States report
Methodology:
For the state rankings, StreetLight analyzed the 48 contiguous United States. Per-capita data were sourced from the pedalcyclist fatality numbers from FARS for 2018 and 2019 combined (the most recent years available). StreetLight's BMT data is an indexed value calculated from StreetLight InSight® Metrics, multiplying the relative number of bike trips in each state by the average trip length. Fatalities are then measured per 100k BMT.
About StreetLight Data
StreetLight pioneered the use of Big Data analytics to help transportation professionals solve their biggest problems. Applying proprietary machine-learning algorithms to over four trillion spatial data points over time, StreetLight measures diverse travel patterns and makes them available on-demand via the world's first SaaS platform for mobility, StreetLight InSight®. From identifying sources of congestion to optimizing new infrastructure to planning for autonomous vehicles, StreetLight powers more than 6,000 global projects every month. For more information, please visit: http://www.streetlightdata.com.
