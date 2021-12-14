PORTLAND, Maine, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Organizers of Geo Week, the single powerhouse event that champions the coming together of geospatial technologies and the built world, have announced an impressive list of more than 100+ exhibitors from around the globe that will be exhibiting at the 2022 event, which will take place live February 6th – 8th, 2022 at the Colorado Convention Center, Denver CO.
"With the exhibit floor nearly sold out, over 250+ media and association partners, and field experts signing up to attend every day, it's clear the industry is ready to reconvene in person at Geo Week," said Lee Corkhill, Group Director at Diversified Communications, organizer of the event.
The list of exhibitors who will be showcasing best-in-class AEC, 3D and geospatial/lidar technology is growing daily, and currently includes these organizations:
- 3DEO, Inc.
- Advanced Scientific Concepts LLC
- Aerial Response Solutions
- Aero-Graphics Inc.
- Aerometrex
- Agisoft
- AIRtec
- AirWorks
- Applanix Corporation
- Applied Imagery
- ASPRS
- ASTRA Lite, Inc.
- ATL Americas | Yuneec
- Avatour
- AVEVA
- BAAM Tech
- Bad Elf
- BayesMap Solutions, LLC
- Blue Marble Geographics
- Cardinal Systems LLC
- Cintoo
- Civil + Structural Engineer
- ClearEdge3D
- ClearSkies
- Clirio, Inc.
- CompassData Inc.
- Cordel
- Cupix
- DAT/EM Systems International
- Datum
- Dewberry
- DIELMO 3D S.L.
- DJI Creative Studio, LLC
- Dynamic Aviation
- EagleView
- Elysium Inc.
- Emesent
- ESRI
- e-Survey
- FARO Technologies, Inc.
- Field of View LLC
- Frontier Precision
- Geo1
- GeoCue Group
- Geodetics, Inc.
- Geo-Plus
- GEOSLAM Ltd
- Green Valley International
- Hixon Mfg. & Supply Co.
- HTS Advanced Solutions LLC
- Imajing s.a.s.
- Impulseradar
- International Code Council
- ITRES Research Limited
- iXBlue
- Jakarto
- Kaarta
- KELYN Technologies
- Keystone Aerial Surveys
- L3Harris
- Leading Edge Geomatics
- Leica Geosystems Inc.
- LiDAR Magazine
- LIDARUSA
- MAPPS
- Merrick & Company
- Microdrones
- Mosaic
- MSI (Hardware)
- Multicopter Warehouse
- MVT Geo-Solutions
- NavVis US, Inc.
- NearMap
- NV5 Geospatial
- Omega Optical
- Outsight
- Oxford Technical Solutions
- Pavemetrics Systems Inc.
- Phase One
- Phoenix LiDAR Systems
- Pix4D SA
- Planitar
- PLW Modelworks
- PointCab GmbH
- Pointfuse
- PreVu3D
- RESolute
- Revizto
- RIEGL USA Inc.
- Sanborn Map Company
- SBG SYSTEMS
- Screening Eagle Technologies
- Seiler Instrument Geospatial
- SIMACTIVE INC.
- Skyfront Corp.
- Skyline Software Systems, Inc.
- Smart Delta
- SOMAG AG JENA
- StudioMX
- Surphaser/Basis Software, Inc.
- Synergy 360
- Teledyne Optech
- TerraGo Technologies
- Terrasolid Ltd
- The Wild
- Topo Flight Systems
- TopoDOT
- Trimble
- US Geological Survey
- USIBD
- Vectornav Technologies
- VeriDaaS
- Vexcel Imaging
- Voxelgrid
- Voxelmaps
- VRMesh
- West Virginia University
- Wingtra
- Woolpert
- xyHt
- YellowScan
- Z+F USA, Inc.
Event Features
100+ Exhibitors: More than 100 vendors have confirmed booths with additional companies being confirmed every week. Attendees seeking commercial applications of 3D technologies, innovations in the built environment, advanced airborne and terrestrial remote sensing solutions, or looking ahead to the future of the industry will find the latest and greatest geospatial + built world solutions under one roof on the Geo Week Exhibition Floor.
125+ Speakers: Across the three disciplines under the Geo Week umbrella – AEC, 3D technology and Geospatial/Lidar – Geo Week has gathered an impressive lineup of 125+ speakers from a wide range of disciplines who are leaders in their respective fields. Attendees can learn from and connect with the best, including innovators from Draper, Microsoft, USGS, Planet, EndeavorXR, NASA and many more!
Robust conference programming: Geo Week boasts a powerful conference program that will detail practical applications, best practices, and innovative approaches to complex projects. Professionals rooted in AEC, 3D technology or geospatial/lidar or a combination of these disciplines, will find the practical education needed for projects now and a look at what's to come. Every Geo Week conference pass will give access to ALL Geo Week sessions, with the option to add the ASPRS Annual Conference and USIBD Annual Symposium access at a discounted rate.
Co-location partners: Geo Week is proud to host partner events, including ASPRS Annual Conference, MAPPS Winter Conference and USIBD Annual Symposium, providing additional opportunities to learn and connect.
About Geo Week
Geo Week is part of a network of events and media for the global geospatial and built markets organized by Diversified Communications, a leading organizer of conferences, trade shows, and online media with 15 years in the technology arena. Geo Week, taking place February 6-8, 2022, is the new brand name of previously stand-alone events AEC Next Technology Expo & Conference, International Lidar Mapping Forum, and SPAR 3D Expo & Conference, and reflects the increased integration between the built environment, advanced airborne/terrestrial technologies, and commercial 3D technologies. Powerful partnership events will also take place at Geo Week, including ASPRS (American Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing), MAPPS and USIBD (US Institute of Building Documentation). Diversified Communications also produces Geo Week E-Newsletter, SPAR 3D E-Newsletter, AEC Next –E-Newsletter, GeoBusiness Show (UK), Digital Construction Week (UK), Commercial UAV Expo , and Commercial UAV News. For more information, visit https://www.geo-week.com/
