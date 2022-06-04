The defi platform seeks to allow fans to socialise and attend digital events, concerts and meet ups with their favourite celebrities and influencers in a virtual reality metaverse and trade limited edition fan merchandise and NFTs on their web3 marketplace.
JAKARTA, June 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- All Stars VR, a blockchain platform focused on web3 and metaverse development, has announced the launch of the $STARVR token and plans to release the All Stars VR metaverse, web3 marketplace and defi protocol for token holders in Q2 2022. All Stars VR is focused on utilizing cryptocurrency to build a secure and innovative platform so fans can experience their favourite stars up close and personal like never before.
"All Stars VR was created with recent years in mind. A lot of events, from work meetings to social events, have shifted to the digital, online realm due to lockdowns." Said a spokesperson for All Stars VR. "The recent success of Ariana Grande's Fortnite grand rift digital concert tour in 2021, which was attended by over 27 million fans, shows the demand for digital events. All Stars VR aims to fulfil this demand, allowing anyone, no matter where they are in the world, to meet their favourite celebrities and influencers on a secure blockchain platform and trade exclusive fan merchandise. The advantage of digital events is that they can grow as large as needed, it would be hard to imagine 27 million fans in an arena for a concert or meet & greet, but on a digital platform it suddenly becomes very possible. All Stars VR is focused on using blockchain technology to provide a secure and stable platform that's able to host such large events."
All Stars VR is focused on blockchain development and is on track to reach an audience of 100 million by 2023 through continued partnerships with select celebrities and influencers.
The $STARVR token will be launched on the Binance Smart Chain. 10% of every token purchase and sale is collected and distributed. 4% goes to $STARVR liquidity pool automatically, keeping token value high and facilitating smoother transactions. The other 4% is reflected to token holders in $BUSD rewards in proportion to the amount of tokens they hold. The remaining 2% is used to continue platform development, marketing partnerships and to generate rewards for holders such as token burns.
The blockchain platform has completed phase one of development, which included the litepaper and roadmap release, website launch, beta testing of their web3 marketplace, the completion of private seed investment and the launch of their marketing strategy which includes secured partnerships with influencers and celebrities. Phase 2 of development includes audits, the presale and the $STARVR token launch with the unveiling of the All Stars Virtual Reality Metaverse shortly after. The team is on track to building a strong and vibrant community of supporters and aims to have 15,000 holders and 20,000 telegram members by the completion of phase 2.
For more information about the All Stars VR token, to connect on social media, as well as, to learn more about the team and upcoming presale, visit https://allstarsvr.com/
