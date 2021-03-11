MONTEREY, Calif., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gartner, the world's leading research and advisory company, recently published their "Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Security Awareness Computer-Based Training" report, and in it, Security Mentor rated in the highest quadrant for 'Overall Rating', and 100% of customers were 'Willing to recommend' for security awareness training.
Customers across all industries and sizes gave Security Mentor an enthusiastic overall rating of 4.8 out of 5.0. Many customers who reviewed Security Mentor praised the quality of Security Mentor's training and customer support.
"We are extremely proud that 100% of our customers would recommend Security Mentor, this is the highest honor we could receive," says Marie White, CEO of Security Mentor. In addition, as of March 11, 2021, Security Mentor has high ratings in the following Gartner Peer Insights for 'Security Awareness Computer-Based Training Market' categories: Evaluation & Contracting (4.9/5.0), Integration & Deployment (4.7/5.0), Service & Support (4.9/5.0), and Product Capabilities (4.5/5.0). Security Mentor also receives high ratings for Product Features: Vendor's phishing simulation capabilities (4.8/5.0), Production quality of vendor's training modules (4.9/5.0), Content quality of the vendor's training modules (4.8/5.0), and Availability of content to cover the topics that your company needed (4.8/5.0).
Noteworthy Security Mentor customer reviews include:
- "Excellent Educational Organization. Great customer service, ease of contract negotiations and excellent product from the vendor. Implementation was quite easy as well." – Manager, Governance Risk Compliance, Healthcare Industry, 3B–10B USD
- "Solid foundational security awareness training with little fuss. The learning system has been very well received by staff, executive and board, it has achieved a noticeable increase in awareness, discussion and engagement regarding security behaviour." – CIO, Finance Industry, 20M–205M USD
- "Best Product Available for InfoSec Training. Very comprehensive and responsive customer service and support. Willingness to take suggestions or feature requests to the highest levels of the company. Effective content and a great UX" – Security and Risk Management, Manufacturing, 10B–30B USD
- "Raising the bar on Security Awareness with Security Mentor. The monthly awareness program was met with great adoption by most all users (there are always a few that oppose such training). The startup was fast and customer support has been fantastic. Report capabilities allow easy translation to top management on how well the program is going." – Director/CIO, Department of Judicial Information, Government Industry
To learn more about Security Mentor Security Awareness Training, please visit the Security Mentor website or request a demo.
About Gartner Peer Insights
Peer Insights is Gartner's peer-driven ratings and reviews platform for enterprise IT solutions and services covering over 300+ technology markets and 3,000 vendors. Every review is verified before publishing to ensure you only read completely authentic insights from your peers. Learn more about Garner Peer Insights here.
About Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer"
The "Voice of the Customer" is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights' reviews into insights for IT decision makers. To learn more, visit Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer".
Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.
About Security Mentor
Security Mentor is the industry pioneer and expert in security awareness training and education services. Since 2008, Security Mentor has consistently redefined how security awareness training is created, delivered, experienced and embraced by combining expertise and creativity in security, technology, media and e-learning. Trusted by customers and celebrated by users, its comprehensive training platform offers on-demand, easy-to-use, and effective solutions including security awareness training, phishing simulation and policy tracking & compliance services. Its training employs instructional design best practices, interactive content, and gamification to engage learners and deliver enduring knowledge acquisition and real behavioral and cultural change. To learn more about Security Mentor, visit http://www.securitymentor.com.
Media Contact
Security Mentor PR, Security Mentor, Inc., 831.656.0133, pr@securitymentor.com
SOURCE Security Mentor, Inc.