SAVANNAH, Ga., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Employers and tax professionals that need to process ACA (Affordable Care Act) forms 1095 in multiple offices, are accommodated with a network version for new 2021 ez1095 software from Halfpricesoft.com. ez1095 can process forms 1095C, 1094C, 1095B and 1094B in-house.. It has also been approved by the IRS to generate the efile documents that customers can upload to the IRS for ACA form electronic filing.
ez1095 software also allows customers to import data from external files and makes it easy to print ACA forms for recipients. Priced from just $195 per installation (cost differs with network and efile version). ez1095 can also support multiple company accounts on the same computer at no additional charge.
"The latest version of ez1095 2021 software will easily accommodate multiple offices or computers when processing 1095 forms with the network version." said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.
Customers that are required to file Form 1095C, 1094C, 1095B and 1094B can download and try out this ACA software from halfpricsoft.com before purchasing with no obligation by visiting https://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/aca-1095-software.asp.
The main features include, but are not limited to :
- Customers can easily roll data from previous versions of ez1095 to the current version for faster processing,
- Unlimited ACA form printing with ez1095
- No pre-printed forms are needed to print 1095 and 1094 Forms. ez1095 can print ACA form 1095-B, 1094-B, 1095-C & 1094-C on white paper for recipients and the IRS.
- Unlimited accounts, recipients and ACA forms with one flat rate
- PDF forms printing
- PDF print ACA forms for recipients in digital format XML files validation and E-file
- Efile feature: generate XML documents that customers can upload to the IRS site.
- Validate XML files
- Efile: support 1095/1094 original, testing, replacement and correction submissions
- Import data from spreadsheet, XML files and previous data
- Free customer support For product use and troubleshooting
- User-friendly graphic interface and Windows menus make our software quick and easy to set up, use and understand.
ez1095 software is now compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8.1, 8, and 7. Designed with simplicity in mind, ez1095 software is easy to use and flexible. ez1095 software's graphical interface leads customers step-by-step through setting up the company, adding employees, adding forms and print forms. Customers can also click form level help links to get more details regarding the software.
To learn more about ez1095 ACA software, customers can visit: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/aca-1095-software.asp.
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,
including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
