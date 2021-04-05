WASHINGTON, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 10Pearls, a global end-to-end digital transformation company headquartered in Washington D.C., is expanding its breadth of digital services with the acquisition of Likeable, an iconic marketing and social media agency. The New York-based agency will become part of 10Pearls, boosting its capabilities around brand thinking, customer experience, digital and social media marketing – capabilities that businesses need to thrive in the post-COVID uber-digital economy.
The acquisition will give 10Pearls a distinct marketplace differentiation, further enabling it to lead transformation for businesses. By starting with brand thinking and enabling digital and social conversations, the combined organization will be uniquely suited to create authentic customer experiences and intelligence-infused, seamless technology. It is this harmonization of experiences that enables the creation of innovative digital experiences that are disruptive and differentiated.
"As businesses race to digitally transform, it is essential that brands deliver digital experiences that carry the power to emotionally connect and inspire end users," said Imran Aftab, Co-founder & CEO of 10Pearls. "We are thrilled to have Carrie Kerpen and her team of brand and digital media experts become part of 10Pearls. Joining forces with Likeable will allow us to partner with our customers more strategically across the entire gamut of digital needs and ensure consistency of brand values from content to digital experience. This marks a new chapter for 10Pearls and positions us for future exponential growth to follow on from last year's high growth."
Founded in 2006 by Dave and Carrie Kerpen, Likeable is a digital agency that offers client solutions from the lens of "social-first." Likeable serves in a number of industries, including retail, hospitality, health, finance, and CPG. Likeable has been named a Top 50 Ad Agency and Top 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned Businesses by WPO and American Express OPEN, as well as Crain's 6th "Best Place To Work in NYC."
"I am excited to join a future-focused organization that offers transformational thinking to help businesses re-imagine at scale," said Carrie Kerpen, Likeable Co-Founder. "In selecting a company to join forces with, we focused on a partner whose values align with our own. 10Pearls mission, commitment to diversity and inclusion, and focus on the 'double bottom line' of giving back to the world is one that truly helps create a more likeable world. I was particularly attracted to their commitment to gender equity. Together, we will be able to provide tremendous value to our customers and serve them more strategically across the digital spectrum."
Carrie will take on the Chief Marketing Officer responsibilities for 10Pearls and continue to serve as the leader of Likeable. The entire Likeable team will transition with her.
This acquisition is in line with 10Pearls' strategy of joining forces with purpose-driven, entrepreneur-run businesses that provide key expertise around digital, helping 10Pearls to establish itself as a differentiated leader in the digital transformation space.
About 10Pearls
10Pearls is a global, purpose-driven digital technology partner helping businesses re-imagine, digitalize and accelerate. As an end-to-end digital partner, 10Pearls helps businesses create transformative digital products incorporating exponential tech (AI/ML, Blockchain, IoT, AR/VR). Our broad expertise in product management, user experience/design, cloud architecture, software development, data insights and intelligence, cyber security, emerging tech, and quality assurance ensures that we are delivering solutions that address business needs. 10Pearls' clients include Global 2000 enterprises, high growth mid-size businesses, and some of the most exciting start-ups across several industries, including healthcare, education, real estate/ prop-tech, energy, communications/media, financial services, and hi-tech. The Washington Post has referred to 10Pearls as a double bottom line company that balances profits with social cause. To learn more, visit https://10pearls.com.
About Likeable
Likeable is the digital agency that provides faster service from the smartest in social with likeability guaranteed. We were one of the first-ever pure-play social media agencies and remain rooted in social-first thinking to this day. With a strong expertise in finance, food, and fun, we've been named a Top 50 Ad Agency and Top 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned Businesses by WPO and American Express OPEN as well as Crain's 6th "Best Place To Work in NYC." Learn more at https://likeable.com.
