WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 10Pearls, an end-to-end digital technology services company based in Washington D.C., has been included in Forrester's report: Now Tech: Digital Product Development Services, Q1 2020. In the report, Forrester categorized Digital Product Services Providers that help businesses conceive, design, develop, launch, and scale new digital products that directly drive new revenue for clients — revenue which is typically differentiated from the client firm's historic revenue model. 10Pearls was one of only seven firms listed in the new digital product developer functionality segment.
The report focuses on what business leaders need to keep in mind as they select the right services provider to partner with. It is important to understand the nuances between pure digital experiences where business models can be re-invented, versus hybrid experiences that are built on existing physical processes and extended to include digital experiences. In addition to 10Pearls, Forrester's report also included Accenture, Thoughtworks, WillowTree, Cognizant and 14 other vendors.
According to the report, "As your firm increases its digital maturity, your business leaders will look to you, as their chief digital officer or eBusiness leader, for help bringing new digital products and services to market. These new offerings must drive new revenue streams for your business. In some cases, they must help expand market share or otherwise boost competitive differentiation. To bring these products to market faster, you need strong digital product development partners."
"If businesses are not disrupting, they are heading towards obsolescence," said Imran Aftab, co-founder and CEO of 10Pearls. "Businesses choose 10Pearls as their innovation partner because we are able to help businesses re-imagine their business models. Our expertise in design-thinking, product management, strategy, industry knowledge and exponential technologies (AI/ML, Blockchain, AR/VR, IoT) allow us to co-create new digital products with our customers that are truly differentiated. We are proud to be included in Forrester's report, which we believe is due to our successful track record helping businesses create new digital products and unlocking new revenue streams."
10Pearls has a strong track record of helping businesses re-imagine themselves through new digital product development. The Lean Product Accelerator (LPA)™, 10Pearls' proprietary design-thinking led discovery process, enables rapid innovation for customers. For more information, visit https://10pearls.com/innovation/.
About 10Pearls
10Pearls is an end-to-end digital technology services partner helping businesses utilize technology as a competitive advantage. We help our customers digitalize their existing business, build innovative new products, and augment their existing teams with high performance team members. Our broad expertise in product management, user experience/design, cloud architecture, software development, data insights and intelligence, cyber security, emerging tech, and quality assurance ensures that we are delivering solutions that address business needs. 10Pearls is proud to have a diverse clientele including large enterprises, SMBs and high growth startups. We work with clients across industries, including healthcare/life sciences, education, energy, communications/media, financial services, and hi-tech. Our many long-term, successful partnerships are built upon trust, integrity and successful delivery and execution. To learn more, visit https://10pearls.com.
Media Contact
Asher Epstein, 10Pearls, 703.935.1919, asher.epstein@10pearls.com
SOURCE 10Pearls