WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 10Pearls, a leading digital product innovation and software development partner, announced that is has been named to the Tech 100 List by the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) for the second year in a row.
The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) is the trade association representing the national capital region's technology community, and underwent a rigorous and competitive evaluation process to select this year's award recipients. The list of winners contains a roster of cutting-edge companies who are driving tech innovation, leading economic growth, and making a positive impact in the region.
"We are honored to accept this award once again and be recognized as a top tech innovation company. This award is a true recognition of the value that Team 10Pearls delivers everyday through innovative digital technology work, helping businesses transform and scale," said Imran Aftab, CEO of 10Pearls. "We congratulate all of our peers on their incredible accomplishments and look forward to continued growth of our region as an epicenter for technology innovation and acceleration."
10Pearls received the top 100 award, which recognizes the organization's fast growth and cutting-edge innovation. The final NVTC Tech 100 Award list comprises 64 tech companies, 33 executives, and three emerging leaders — each consistently demonstrating dedication, vision and innovation.
"While our nation continues to adapt to our new normal of living during a global pandemic, I am pleased that Virginia continues to be a leading tech hub of flourishing businesses and career opportunities. I am proud to announce that 10Pearls is a 2021 NVTC Tech 100 honoree and is a key contributor to making our region a vibrant and inclusive place to live, work and learn," said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC.
10Pearls has had a remarkable year or growth and recognition. The company completed three acquisitions this year, crossing 1100 employees globally. 10Pearls was listed in the Inc 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies for a third consecutive year, besides winning the number one most diverse mid-size company in greater DC. 10Pearls will be celebrated alongside other honorees on December 8, 2021 at The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner. For more information about the event and to secure tickets, please visit here.
About 10Pearls
10Pearls is a global digital product innovation and software development partner helping businesses leverage technology to re-imagine, digitize, and accelerate. They help customers digitize their existing business, build innovative new digital products, and accelerate existing teams with high-performance, agile technologists. 10Pearls adds value as a strategic digital solution provider to their diverse customers by bringing in product strategy, user experience & design, cyber security expertise, and top technical and data engineering talent. With over 1100 employees across the globe, they work with clients across industries, including healthcare, education, energy, communications, finance, real estate, and high-tech. The Washington Post calls them a double bottom line business that balances profits with social good. To learn more, visit https://10pearls.com.
About the Northern Virginia Technology Council
The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) is the trade association representing the national capital region's technology community. As one of the nation's largest technology councils, NVTC serves companies from all sectors of the industry, from small businesses and startups to Fortune 100 technology companies, as well as service providers, academic institutions, and nonprofit organizations. Nearly 500 entities make up the NVTC membership and look to the organization as a resource for networking and educational opportunities, peer-to-peer communities, policy advocacy, industry promotion, fostering of strategic relationships, and branding of the region as a major global technology center. Visit NVTC at http://www.nvtc.org.
