WASHINGTON, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 10Pearls has been recognized on The Financial Times list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2022. From a list of tens of thousands of potential candidates, five hundred companies were ultimately identified for inclusion in the list.
Now in its third year, The America's Fastest Growing Companies list is developed by the Financial Times and recognizes the most innovative and fastest-growing companies in the Americas. The growth rate was calculated based on the 2017-2020 revenue growth figures.
10Pearls is a global digital product innovation and software development business helping companies leverage technology to scale, innovate and transform the way they operate both internally and externally. 10Pearls has seen consistent yearly high double-digit growth while maintaining its founding principles based on positive social impact.
"We are thrilled to be part of the FT 2022 list and celebrate this as a proud recognition for our team that continues to excel and build trust with our customers," said 10Pearls CEO, Imran Aftab. "Our relentless focus on customer delivery and investing in our employees has allowed us to rapidly expand globally, while maintaining our human-centric values."
10Pearls continues to expand both organically and via acquisitions in the United States, Canada, Costa Rica, Pakistan, Colombia, Peru and the United Kingdom. In addition to being selected to 'America's Fastest Growing Companies,' 10Pearls was named to Inc. 5000 list in 2021 for the 3rd consecutive year.
About 10Pearls:
10Pearls is a global, purpose-driven digital technology partner helping businesses re-imagine, digitalize and accelerate. As an end-to-end digital partner, 10Pearls helps businesses create transformative digital products incorporating exponential tech (AI/ML, Blockchain, IoT, AR/VR). Our broad expertise in product management, user experience/design, cloud architecture, software development, data insights and intelligence, cybersecurity, emerging tech, and quality assurance ensures that we deliver solutions that address business needs. 10Pearls' clients include Global 2000 enterprises, high growth mid-size businesses, and some of the most exciting start-ups across several industries, including healthcare, education, real estate/ prop-tech, energy, communications/media, financial services, and hi-tech. The Washington Post has referred to 10Pearls as a double bottom line company that balances profits with social causes.
About The Financial Times:
The Financial Times (FT) is one of the world's leading business news organizations, recognized internationally for its authority, integrity, and accuracy. The FT has a paying readership of more than a million worldwide, three-quarters of which are digital subscriptions. FT is part of Nikkei Inc., which provides a broad range of information, news, and services for the global business community. For more information, visit https://www.ft.com/
