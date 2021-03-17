WASHINGTON, Mar. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that 10Pearls, an innovative, end-to-end digital transformation company, is recognized for its second annual appearance on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: D.C. Metro list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Washington, D.C., area-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the D.C. area economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. 10Pearls' inclusion in the list for a second year in a competitive market points to high demand for its services.
"This accomplishment speaks volumes about the commitment of our entire team at 10Pearls. We are proud to be the go-to partner for businesses in the DC metro area – and around the world, who are looking to lean on a holistic partner that provides both product expertise as well as technology depth," said Imran Aftab, CEO of 10Pearls. "The fact that we can help with not just acceleration, but innovative and emerging technologies (AI, ML, Blockchain, etc) enables us to be the strategic digital outsourcing partner of choice."
The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in the Washington, D.C., region. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 211 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 120,000 people and added nearly $15 billion to the D.C. area economy. Companies based in major metro areas—Baltimore, Maryland, the Washington, D.C. area, and Richmond, Virginia—brought in the highest revenue overall.
"This list proves the power of companies in the Washington, D.C. area no matter the industry," says Inc. editor in chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."
10Pearls is an end-to-end digital technology services partner helping businesses utilize technology as a competitive advantage. We help our customers digitalize their existing business, build innovative new products, and augment their existing teams with high performance team members. Our broad expertise in product management, user experience/design, cloud architecture, software development, data insights and intelligence, cyber security, emerging tech, and quality assurance ensures that we are delivering solutions that address business needs. 10Pearls is proud to have a diverse clientele including large enterprises, SMBs and high growth startups. We work with clients across industries, including healthcare/life sciences, education, energy, communications/media, financial services, and hi-tech. Our many long-term, successful partnerships are built upon trust, integrity and successful delivery and execution. To learn more, visit https://10pearls.com.
