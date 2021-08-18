WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 10Pearls, a purpose-driven end-to-end product development and digital acceleration partner, has been recognized in the annual Inc. 5000 list for a third consecutive year, ranking among the nation's fastest-growing private companies.
"Our relentless focus on customer delivery is what has gotten us this accolade," said Imran Aftab, CEO at 10Pearls. "I am proud of how our team has responded to the challenges posed by the pandemic to emerge as that leading digital product partner businesses can depend on. As businesses worldwide continue to lean on us for digital transformation, we remain headstrong in our mission to both be the co-innovation partner of choice and continue making an impact on our communities. To be able to balance people with profits and social progress is not easy, and I am so proud of the team for achieving this."
The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
The key driver behind 10Pearls impressive growth is the unique double bottom-line mission and culture. This results in the One Team mindset that has allowed 10Pearls to attract top talent and entrepreneur-led partners in our four global delivery locations across Asia, Latin, and North America.
10Pearls completed three strategic acquisitions bolstering its nearshore and stateside presence and capabilities through Proximity, Likeable, and TCT Computing. These companies are lead by impact entrepreneurs that also believe in balancing people, profits, and social progress. Beyond expanding its digital transformation capabilities, 10Pearls has also grown its workforce from 450 to 1,100 employees in less than 18 months.
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved exceptionally resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
To learn more about 10Pearls, visit https://10pearls.com.
About 10Pearls
10Pearls is a global, purpose-driven digital technology partner helping businesses re-imagine, digitalize and accelerate. As an end-to-end digital partner, 10Pearls helps businesses create transformative digital products incorporating exponential tech (AI/ML, Blockchain, IoT, AR/VR). Our broad expertise in product management, user experience/design, cloud architecture, software development, data insights and intelligence, cybersecurity, emerging tech, and quality assurance ensures that we deliver solutions that address business needs. 10Pearls' clients include Global 2000 enterprises, high growth mid-size businesses, and some of the most exciting start-ups across several industries, including healthcare, education, real estate/ prop-tech, energy, communications/media, financial services, and hi-tech. The Washington Post has referred to 10Pearls as a double bottom line company that balances profits with social cause. To learn more, visit https://10pearls.com.
