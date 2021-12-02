NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The material handling equipment telematics market is expected to be dominated by North America during the forecast period. According to Technavio, the market value is anticipated to grow by USD 2.41 bn from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 11.02% during this period.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as increase in construction activities and increasing government regulations for safety and security will be crucial in driving the growth of the material handling equipment telematics market. However, the issues related to data security and the increasing initial setup cost will restrict the market growth.
Company Profiles
The material handling equipment telematics market report covers information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors. A few of these vendors include Cargotec Corp., CLARK Material Handling Co., Continental AG, Deere and Co., Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd., Geotab Inc., Hyundai Motor Co., Oshkosh Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Trackunit AS.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the material handling equipment telematics market report examines, assesses, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the last few years, product innovations, new product launches, growth strategies, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By product, the market is classified into truck, earthmoving equipment, crane, tractor, and others. The truck segment is expected to contribute the highest share of the market.
- By geography, the market is classified into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market, with the US being the key country.
Product Segment Analysis
The market growth share of the truck segment of the material handling equipment telematics market is driven by various factors. Trucks play a vital role in moving materials from one place to another. These industrial trucks are extensively used for the transportation of goods and materials in and out of manufacturing locations, storage areas, and loading docks. Some of the reasons that support the use of telematics in trucks are reduced operating costs, improved fleet security, and control.
Material Handling Equipment Telematics Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.02%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 2.41 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
10.10
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 43%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, Gibraltar, and Italy
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Cargotec Corp., CLARK Material Handling Co., Continental AG, Deere and Co., Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd., Geotab Inc., Hyundai Motor Co., Oshkosh Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Trackunit AS
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
