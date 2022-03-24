WINTER PARK, Fla., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Full Sail University is pleased to announce that 119 graduates are credited on 29 Oscar®-nominated projects at the 94th annual Academy Awards®. The in-person ceremony will be held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA and will stream live on ABC this coming Sunday, March 27, 2022. Hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes, the ceremony is expected to see special musical performances from DJ D-Nice, The Samples, the All-Star Band, and more.
Full Sail graduates have contributed to films and projects nominated across 18 categories at this year's awards including: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Costume Design, Best Sound, Best Original Score, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Animated Feature, Best Original Song, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, and Best Visual Effects.
"It is an honor and privilege to be able to celebrate the amazing accomplishments of our graduates, as the annual Academy Awards® airs this Sunday," stated Jay Noble, Full Sail's Vice President of Alumni. "Our graduates' contributions to nominated projects span across various Full Sail degree programs, and we are happy to see them positively impacting the ever-expanding world of entertainment."
Full Sail alumni credits can be found across Oscar®-nominated projects including:
- Be Alive — music and lyrics by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter (King Richard)
- Being the Ricardos
- CODA
- Coming 2 America
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Don't Look Up
- Dos Oruguitas — music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- Encanto
- Free Guy
- House of Gucci
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Luca
- Nightmare Alley
- No Time to Die
- No Time to Die — music and lyrics by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell (No Time to Die)
- Raya and the Last Dragon
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Somehow You Do — music and lyrics by Diane Warren (Four Good Days)
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
- The Lost Daughter
- The Mitchells vs. the Machines
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- Tick, Tick … Boom!
- West Side Story
To learn more about the 94th annual Academy Awards®, please visit https://www.oscars.org/ and to learn more about Full Sail alumni, please visit fullsail.edu.
About Full Sail University
Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received accolades throughout its over 40-year history, including most recently being featured on the 2021 "Top 50 Film Schools and Instructors From Around the World" list by Variety Magazine, named a 2021 "Top Graduate & Undergraduate Schools to Study Game Design" by The Princeton Review, and previously recognized as the "School/College of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges. Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 83,565+ graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including OSCAR®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, ADDY®, MTV Video Music Award, and Video Game Award honors.
