The Global Circuit Breaker market accounted for $7.43 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $12.66 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.
Factors such as growing access to electricity in developing countries, increasing construction and developmental activities, and the rising number of renewable power generation projects are the major drivers fuelling market growth. However, stringent environmental & safety regulations for sf6 circuit breakers are hampering the market.
Amongst end-user, Renewables are one of the lucrative-growing power sources as countries worldwide are investing immensely in the sector. It helps reduce carbon dioxide emissions and is increasingly capturing a larger share of the global power mix. It is used extensively in the power generation, heating and cooling, and transport sectors. The renewable power plants in the energy & power sectors are predominantly located in remote locations and connected to the local distribution systems.
By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to have considerable growth during the forecast period, due to increasing construction and developmental activities and the growing demand for electricity. Moreover, the growth can be attributed to the increasing investments in T&D, renewable energy, and upcoming smart city and smart grid projects in the region.
Some of the key players in global Circuit Breaker market are CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, Eaton Corporation, Larsen & Toubro Limited, BEL Fuse Inc., Salzer Group, Atom Power, Inc., ABB Ltd, Camsco Electric, Toshiba, Siemens AG, TE Connectivity, Schneider Electric, Kirloskar Electric Company, General Electric, Efacec Power Solutions, Powell Industries Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Fuji Electric, Hawker Siddeley Switchgear, and Tavrida Electric.
