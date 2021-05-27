HOUSTON, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Freight matching platform 123Loadboard and Transportation management software DigCargo, announces they are providing a deep integration of services through DigCargo to allow carriers, brokers, and shippers to access 123Loadboard's freight matching marketplace to make load searching and freight booking more efficient for their members.
This comprehensive integration will allow members to access 123Loadboard services through the DigCargo software and enable them to experience load searching in real time as freight is added by brokers and shippers via their DigCargo subscription (a valid membership to 123Loadboard is required). Besides loads and trucks, members will be able to access rates, documents, mileage, and routing along with other services readily available within the integration.
"This integration allows DigCargo and 123Loadboard members the ability to extract information from both platforms simultaneously to increase their workflow efficiency and accelerate the freight-moving process," says Loarn Metzen, V.P., 123Loadboard.
123Loadboard is a top-rated, freight matching platform and their members can now effectively search and access load information through DigCargo quickly and easily enabling them to secure and expedite freight faster.
"Through the power of this in-depth integration with 123Loadboard, DigCargo members can look forward to moving their fleets using the load searching connectivity solution to systemize their freight process," says Daniel Leonard, Co-Founder, DigCargo.
123Loadboard and DigCargo confirm that this integration partnership will enable their customers to effectively operate their freight moving businesses at an increased level and enable them to improve profitability.
About 123Loadboard
Founded in 2004, 123Loadboard provides a freight matching marketplace for carriers, owner-operators, brokers, and shippers to engage with pertinent, easy-to-use tools using the latest technologies to help professional truck drivers find loads and increase their loaded miles. Affordable web and mobile apps allow users to customize their subscription to meet their specific needs. The company is a trusted source for freight matching, credit, compliance issues, mileage and is one of the few trucking services where posting loads is still free.
About DigCargo
DigCargo is a multi-tenant mobile and web platform that provides collaborative logistics for freight shippers, brokers, and carriers. The platform allows users to grow, manage uncertainty, and better serve their clients.
