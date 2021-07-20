PORTLAND, Ore. and MINNEAPOLIS, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 12th Tech, Inc. and IDS (formerly White Clarke Group) today announce 12th Tech's new cloud-based Real-Time Intelligent (RTI) Auditing System™ is fully interoperable with IDS CALMS Compass wholesale/floorplan finance software. This integration enables clients to seamlessly include audit results and data as part of their dealer management activities within the CALMS platform.
12th Tech's system revolutionizes auditing by providing clients a seamless choice of traditional physical audits or fully remote Dealer Self Audits, Dealer Clearing Audits, or electronic audits, all provided from 12th Tech's cloud-based and mobile-enabled auditing system. 12th Tech's RTI Auditing System serves banks and wholesale finance companies with reliable, accurate, and cost-effective analysis and reporting for more effective risk management at a fraction of the cost of traditional auditing systems.
"This partnership provides our customers the flexibility and real-time capabilities to reliably enhance risk mitigation while significantly lowering their cost per audit," states Jay Edwards, Senior Vice President of Business Development of IDS. "CALMS Compass utilizes 12th Tech's RTI Auditing System data to make it even easier for our clients to have all of the data they need to effectively manage risk and provide remote audit options to their dealers."
Mark Abrams, CEO and Founder of 12th Tech states, "12th Tech's integration with CALMS Compass system provides their clients with a seamless experience and full visibility into their dealers' financing and audit activities, leading to better dealer support and more effective risk management. Lenders have recognized the need for a robust, flexible, mobile, and easy-to-use auditing system that supports multiple auditing methodologies for clients and service providers, and we are very excited to be working with the IDS to bring these enhanced auditing capabilities to their existing and new clients."
The 12th Tech's Real-Time Auditing system is now available for deployment to clients throughout the United States and will be available internationally by fall 2021.
About 12th Tech
12th Tech (http://www.12thtech.com) is revolutionizing risk management and mitigation with its Real-Time Intelligent (RTI) Auditing system, providing innovative technology to support traditional in-house or third-party audits and enable dealer self-audits, automated Dealer Clearing Audits, electronic asset identification, and enhanced real-time auditing and reporting. 12th Tech's RTI Auditing System dramatically reduces auditing costs and intelligently helps mitigate risk - allowing Finance Companies to finally have the choice to utilize the best auditing methods across their portfolio. Our robust, scalable, and adaptive solution leverages the latest technological advances and builds on a foundation of more than 20 years of experience providing auditing technology solutions to the financing industry. The 12th Tech team is dedicated to delivering the world's best auditing system--both now and the future--to ensure our clients' success.
IDS (Formerly White Clarke Group)
IDS (http://www.idsgrp.com) is the leading retail and floorplan finance technology provider for the banking, captive, and independent finance industries. CALMS Compass end-to-end floorplan finance solution delivers feature-rich out-of-the-box functionality that is highly efficient, scalable, and affordable to implement, with all the power of an integrated, 24/7 self-serve solution to support a successful floorplan finance line of business. IDS offers a suite of secured finance technologies in the equipment finance, working capital, and automotive finance sectors, helping banks, specialty finance firms, and OEM captive organizations drive operational efficiency, build their businesses, and fuel economic growth. Organizations of all sizes rely on our technologies and consultative services to optimize and automate business processes covering the full digital customer journey. Our software solutions are built on IDScloud, a true software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that offers best-in-class simplicity, scalability, and affordability. Co-headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. and Milton Keynes, U.K., IDS serves more than 300 customers across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.
###
12th Tech Media Contact:
Reed Stager
503-548-2727, X 103
IDS Media Contact:
Anna Lepp
+44 (0) 7715 493 613
Media Contact
Reed Stager, 12th Tech, Inc., 503-548-2727, reedstager@12thtech.com
SOURCE 12th Tech, Inc.