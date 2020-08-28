DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Interactive Display Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Product (Interactive Kiosk, Whiteboard, Table, Video Wall, Monitor), Technology (LCD, LED, OLED), Panel Size, Panel Type, Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Interactive Display Market is Expected to Grow from USD 9 Billion in 2020 to USD 13.2 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.1%.
In this report, the interactive display market has been segmented on the basis of product, panel size, panel type, technology, vertical, and geography. The report also discusses the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the market. It gives a detailed view of the market across four main regions - North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. Value chain analysis has been included in the report, along with the key players and their competitive analysis in the interactive display ecosystem.
Some of the major players in the interactive display market include Samsung Electronics (South Korea), LG Display (South Korea), NEC Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Leyard Optoelectronic (Planar) (China), Sharp (Foxconn) (Japan), Elo Touch Solutions (US), Crystal Display Systems (UK), ViewSonic (US), Horizon Display (US), and so on.
Increasing concern toward public safety to drive market for roadways
The market growth can be attributed to several factors, such as growing demand for gamification and digital classrooms, growing adoption of interactive displays in the retail sector, the declining price of displays, easy availability of interactive products, and increased end-user engagement by using interactive displays for various applications - such as learning, presentations, signage, wayfinding, and ticketing. However, few factors such as high costs incurred for customization of touch tables and so on are creating hurdles for the market.
The recent COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact the global interactive display market. The manufacturing units are hampered due to worldwide lockdown and limited availability of labor and raw material. This has resulted in a disruption in the supply chain to a greater extent. Many business activities - from shopping to sporting and public events, where interactive displays are largely used - have been suspended or canceled to avoid mass gathering. Hence, it may be expected that new installations for interactive display products in these sectors will be low in the current scenario, which may lead to an adverse impact on the market.
Market for BFSI vertical to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period
The market for the BFSI vertical is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. In banks and financial institutions, interactive displays are used to convey financial information. These displays help customers understand financial products to make a real-time comparison, help initiate purchase processes, and help provide feedback.
Flat panel type to dominate the interactive display market during the forecast period
The interactive display market is currently dominated by the flat panel displays only. The other 2 panel types are in a very nascent stage in the interactive ecosystem, as of now, and are expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. Going forward, transparent displays are expected to be used more in interactive tables, kiosks, and monitors.
LCD technology to hold largest share of interactive display market during forecast period
LCD has been the widely used technology in interactive display products in the last few decades. Currently, many of the business areas, such as retail, corporate offices, and banks, are using LCD-based products. The LCD segment held the largest market share in 2019 and was a relatively mature segment. The dropping manufacturing costs of LCDs is one of the major factors driving the extensive adoption of LCD technology.
North America is leading the market for interactive display in 2019
North America is the leading region in terms of market size related to interactive display applications. The interactive display market is estimated to grow significantly over the next few years in North America. In the current market scenario, the US dominates the interactive display market in North America. Mexico is expected to rapidly adopt interactive displays in the near future. Therefore, the interactive display market is expected to have potential opportunities in North America.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Interactive Display Market: Realistic Scenario (Post COVID-19)
3.2 Interactive Display Market: Optimistic Scenario (Post COVID-19)
3.3 Interactive Display Market: Pessimistic Scenario (Post COVID-19)
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Major Opportunities in Interactive Display Market
4.2 Interactive Display Market, by Product
4.3 Interactive Display Market in APAC
4.4 Interactive Display Market, by Country
4.5 Interactive Display Market, by Technology
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Interactive Display Panels in Gamification and Digital Classrooms
5.2.1.2 Assured Return on Investment (RoI) for Businesses from Interactive Display Products
5.2.1.3 Decreasing Prices and Increasing Panel Size Leading to High Adoption of Interactive Display Products
5.2.1.4 Growing Adoption of Interactive Displays in Retail Sector
5.2.1.5 Dynamic Nature of Interactive Displays Leads to Enhanced Customer Experience
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Costs Incurred for Customization of Touch Tables
5.2.2.2 Low Implementation of Interactive Whiteboards (IWBs) in the Education Sector
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growth Opportunity in Healthcare and Entertainment Applications
5.2.3.2 Increasing Trend of Using Interactive Displays in Tradeshows and Events
5.2.3.3 Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Interactive Whiteboards
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Producing Equipment Suitable for All Weathers in Outdoor Applications
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Impact of COVID-19
5.4.1 Impact Due to Shutdown of Shopping Malls and Restrictions on Public Gathering
5.4.2 Impact Due to Complex Supply Chain
6 Interactive Display Market, by Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Interactive Kiosk (Touch Screen Self-Service Kiosks)
6.3 Interactive Whiteboard
6.4 Interactive Table
6.5 Interactive Video Wall
6.6 Interactive Monitor
6.7 Impact of COVID-19 on Products
7 Interactive Display Market, by Panel Size
7.1 Introduction
7.2 17-32 Panel Size
7.3 32-65 Panel Size
7.4 65 and Above Panel Size
7.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Panel Size
8 Interactive Display Market, by Panel Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Flat
8.3 Flexible
8.4 Transparent
9 Interactive Display Market, by Technology
9.1 Introduction
9.2 LCD
9.3 LED
9.4 Oled
9.5 Others
10 Interactive Display Market, by Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Retail & Hospitality
10.3 BFSI (Banking)
10.4 Industrial
10.5 Healthcare
10.6 Corporate & Government
10.7 Transportation
10.8 Education
10.9 Sports & Entertainment (Events, Amusement Parks, and Museums)
10.10 Others
10.11 Impact of COVID-19 on Verticals
11 Geographic Analysis
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 APAC
11.5 Rest of the World (RoW)
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Players in the Interactive Display Market
12.3 Competitive Situations and Trends
12.3.1 New Product Launches
12.3.2 Contracts, Collaborations, and Partnerships
12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019
12.4.1 Visionary Leaders
12.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators
12.4.3 Innovators
12.4.4 Emerging Companies
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Key Players
13.2.1 Samsung Electronics
13.2.2 LG Display
13.2.3 NEC Corporation
13.2.4 Panasonic Corporation
13.2.5 Leyard Optoelectronic (Planar)
13.2.6 Sharp (Foxconn)
13.2.7 Elo Touch Solutions
13.2.8 Crystal Display Systems
13.2.9 Viewsonic
13.2.10 Horizon Display
13.3 Right to Win
13.4 Other Important Players
13.4.1 Gesturetek, Inc.
13.4.2 Interactive Touchscreen Solutions, Inc.
13.4.3 Baanto International Ltd.
13.4.4 Intuilab SA
13.4.5 Qisda Corp.
13.4.6 Boxlight
13.4.7 Egan Visual, Inc.
13.4.8 Hitachi
13.4.9 Promethean World
13.4.10 Vestel Elektronik
