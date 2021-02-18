LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Media Excellence Awards (MEA), is proud to announce its 13th Annual Winners. The MEA is recognized as the most influential global awards show that honors innovation and leadership in mobile entertainment, lifestyle and technology.
"We know it's been a trying time for all and many are still fighting through the pandemic but the perseverance and leadership we have seen from innovators and leadership from start-ups to brands is an honor to watch," says Sarah Miller, CEO, Axis Entertainment and Founder, Media Excellence Awards. "Announcing the winners in year 13th of the Media Excellence Awards is a profound moment for everyone as it shows how critical it is to keep moving forward, keep thriving, to push ourselves out of our comfort zone to create and innovate while we continue to lead. We are honored to be able to have the opportunity to see such great companies, products and services take part of the MEA's this year."
13th Annual Media Excellence Award Winners
The Hero Award ~ Scott Holmes, President, & Co-founder, IMMORDL and Super Immunity
Exclusive Honors for the Humanitarian Award:
Direct Education Worldwide for COVID SMART Workforce Training
Industry Star ~ Veritone
Analytics /Big Data ~ Lex Machina, Legal Analytics Platform
Artificial Intelligence ~ Spacemaker
Break-out Trend of the Year ~ Nodle.io
Delivery Platform ~ RT America, Portable.TV
Entertainment App ~ Daily Horoscopes Astrology Zone by Susan Miller
Entertainment Related Mktng ~ Heinz, Heinz to Home
Innovator ~ Superhuman
Health, Med & Biotech ~ Airstrip
Mobile Product ~ Teltech Systems, Inc. - RoboKiller
Payment/Crypto/Commerce ~ Amdocs Media, MarketONE
Original Content ~ Mattel and TheSoul Publishing's Barbie's 5-Minute Crafts Campaign
Sports ~ New FOX Sports app
Start Up ~ Headspace
Utility or Productivity App ~ Trello
User Experience ~ Artsy
VR/AR ~ Lucid Reality Labs
Live Streaming/Video ~ Broadway HD
The MEA's continues to be at the forefront of the industry, recognizing and honoring leaders and innovators as well as the best companies to track in mobile technology and entertainment. Over the last decade the MEAs have grown to become the most coveted awards program in the industry.
The Media Excellence Awards are produced and supported by Axis Entertainment, Inc and Media Mavens Podcast.
About Media Excellence Awards:
The Media Excellence Awards are the most prestigious and influential organization that recognizes and honors leaders and innovation of the highest level to best of breed companies who excel in mobile entertainment, technology and media. The MEAs are an established annual award program that recognizes execution of corporate approach, consumer services, consumer experiences, content creation, and marketing devices or revenue generators for the mobile entertainment industry. For more information, please visit http://www.mediaxawards,com
