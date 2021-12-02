ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BioInformatics Inc., part of Science and Medicine Group, the leading research and advisory firm serving the life science tools market, today announced that 14 companies have been nominated for a Life Science Industry Award for launching one of the most innovative new products in 2021.
Since 2002, the Life Science Industry Awards have recognized manufacturers of the "tools of science" that help advance biological research and drug discovery. Traditionally, the Life Science Industry Awards have been a bi-annual event where thousands of life scientists nominate and vote for the best performing supplier in 10 distinct customer support, service and communications categories.
Beginning in 2019, the Life Science Industry Awards expanded to include three new categories to recognize the most innovative new products released during the past year. The editors of Instrument Business Outlook and the scientists who comprise BioInformatics' market insights team will select winners.
Here are the 2021 Nominees for the Life Science Industry Awards – Innovation:
Most Innovative New Cell Biology Product Nominees
- 10x Genomics — Chromium X
- BD — BD® AbSeq Immune Discovery Panel
- Corning — HepGo Assay-ready 3D liver spheroid kit
- Promega — PBMC ADCC Bioassay
- Thermo Fisher Scientific — Gibco Human Plasma-like Medium (HPLM)
Most Innovative New Genomics Product Nominees
- Beckman Coulter Life Sciences — EMnetik System
- Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) — rhAMPSeq CRISPR Analysis System
- MilliporeSigma — GenElute™-E Single Spin purification kits
- QIAGEN — QIAcuity digital PCR system
- Roche — AVENIO Tumor Tissue Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (CGP) NGS Kit
Most Innovative New Protein Analysis Product Nominees
- Agilent Technologies — three InfinityLab Bio LC systems
- Bio-Techne — Abby automated Western blotting system
- Sartorius — Octet R
- Thermo Fisher Scientific — Vanquish Neo UHPLC System and Thermo Scientific PepMap Neo Columns
- Waters — ACQUITY PREMIER Solution
The winners of the 2021 Life Science Industry Awards for Innovation will be announced via webinar on December 8th, 2021 at 2:00pm EST.
