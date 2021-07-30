NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the E-learning Market offers a comprehensive analysis on new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses.
The e-learning market size is expected to increase by USD 147.79 billion at a CAGR of over 16% during 2021-2025.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as the rising adoption of gamification and the learning process enhancements in the academic sector will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the rise in in-house content development will restrict the market growth.
The adoption of microlearning will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the rising adoption of open source solutions is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.
Company Profiles
The E-learning Market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, Instructure Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Pearson Plc, Skillsoft Ltd., and Thomson Reuters Corp.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the e-learning market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By End-user, the market is classified into higher education, corporate, and K12. Maximum growth is expected from the higher education segment during the forecast period.
- By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Corporate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- K12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Adobe Inc.
- Articulate Global Inc.
- Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- City and Guilds Group
- Instructure Inc.
- John Wiley and Sons Inc.
- Pearson Plc
- Skillsoft Ltd.
- Thomson Reuters Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
