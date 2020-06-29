LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 14th Round Inc. ("14th Round" or the "Company"), an independent design and technology company known for its innovative work building products and platforms for leading cannabis brands, is pleased to announce that Paul Bozoki has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer. With 25 years of experience directing finance functions at publicly traded and private pre-IPO companies, Bozoki will serve as an integral team member to institutionalize and position the Company for its public listing and continued growth. 14th Round has made significant strides in creating a unique space for itself in the cannabis industry, incorporating leading-edge technology and proven CPG brand building to deliver end-to-end solutions for cannabis companies seeking to build powerful brands and lead the edible, pre-roll and vaporizer categories.
With dispensaries across many U.S. states being deemed essential, and the massive uptick in consumer interest around cannabis products, the opportunity for expansion has caught the eye of investors. Bozoki's appointment arrives in tandem as the industry proves itself to be 'recession proof,' and a strong contender to steal market share away from other sectors in the wake of the global pandemic. As a leading Company in designing and selling cannabis products, and packaging and merchandising assets for strong cannabis brands including Kiva, 710 Labs, dosist, Kolab, Pacific Stone and Select, Bozoki's knowledge of capital market and investment banks will be a key asset in further establishing 14th Round's market value for its shareholders.
As a capital markets veteran with over two decades of experience, Bozoki has helped establish financial systems and controls for numerous successful companies to prepare for public listings. He began his career at Ernst & Young, and most recently served as CFO for Desert Lion Energy Inc., an emerging lithium development company, Euclides Technologies Inc., a provider workforce management solutions and Acasta Enterprises Inc., a publicly traded consumer products company. Bozoki specializes in developing and steering high growth companies within their respective industries, and the management team at 14th Round will tap his experience to further solidify the Company's leadership position.
"14th Round has been strengthening the leadership team and its capabilities in order to meet the needs of the growing industry. Paul's expertise and track record in helping companies reach new heights in terms of market positioning will play a crucial role in our future success," says Trent Overholt, CEO at 14th Round. "His understanding of optimal control systems and the rigors that go into financial planning and execution will be of great value; we're excited to tackle this next phase of our growth together."
"The cannabis industry is being redefined in this age of legalization and market growth, and setting up 14th Round to continue its profitable trajectory is a welcome opportunity," says Paul. "As we approach another cannabis investment boom, 14th Round has already taken significant steps in strengthening its operations and distribution model, putting us well ahead of the game. I'm eager for the opportunity to lend my expertise and support the next push in delivering even more value to the Company's employees, clients, consumers and stakeholders."
The Company is also pleased to announce that they have engaged Bayline Capital Partners Inc. ("Bayline") to provide capital markets advisory services to 14th Round as it prepares for its public listing. Based in Toronto, Canada, Bayline has an established track record of providing top-tier advice for high growth companies seeking a public listing both in Canada and in the United States. Bayline has worked with leading companies across many industry groups in providing a full scope of capital markets related services that allow 14th Round's management teams to focus on the growth and operations of their business.
About 14th Round
14th Round Inc is the design and technology company that's building the best brands in cannabis. With a full suite of services including custom product design, engineering, manufacturing, branding, as well as retail packaging solutions that are certified child-resistant, their client roster of brands leads the industry in the United States and Canada. www.14thrnd.com