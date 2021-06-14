NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The information security products and services market is expected to grow by USD 162.57 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the information security products and services market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
With the continuing spread of the coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
The information security products and services market is driven by the increasing number of advanced and sophisticated threats. In addition, increased dependence on the internet is expected to trigger the information security products and services market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period.
Major Five Information Security Products and Services Market Participants:
Broadcom Inc.: The company offers a wide range of information security products and services such as Symantec Cyber Security that helps to protect the business from Emerging and evolving threats, Privacy and compliance regulations, and increased risk that accompanies digital transformation.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.: The company offers Information security products and services under the names Quantum, Cloudguard, Harmony, and infinity vision.
Cisco Systems Inc.: The company offers Security Services that help improve time to threat detection and response, strengthens security, controls access to networks and others.
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.: The company offers Crowdstrike endpoint protection that unifies the technologies, intelligence, and expertise required to successfully stop the breaches.
Fortinet Inc.: The company offers Cyber security for Business such as Network Security, Fabric Management Center, Multi-Cloud Security, Application Security, Endpoint and Device Protection, Secure Access, and others.
Information Security Products and Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Information security products and services market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
- Deployment
- Cloud Security
- On-premise Security
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
