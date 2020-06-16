OMAHA, Neb., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1623 Farnam, a regional leader in network-neutral, edge interconnection and data center services, announces today the details of its $40 million edge data center expansion. The expansion includes significant upgrades to the facility's electrical power infrastructure and increases colocation capacity by converting floors six-through-nine into usable data center space.
This expansion further supports the increase in demand for interconnected edge data centers, and comes after 1623 Farnam's initial $10 million expansion last year to build out the facility's fifth-floor space, which they are currently filling. The new construction will upgrade the facility's interconnection capabilities by adding additional cabling, vaults and new redundant electrical plans that will support up to 8MW of power to the facility.
"Our prime location in Omaha is at the nexus of the country's east-west and north-south cable routes, making it important that we enable sufficient interconnection capabilities for our customers and partners," says Todd Cushing, President of 1623 Farnam. "We are also increasing our capacity with build outs to the sixth through ninth floors of the building to better accommodate existing and new customers."
"There has been increasing demand in the data center space, especially now in the current global climate," says Bill Severn, Executive Vice President of 1623 Farnam. "This build is being carried out largely with our customers and partners in mind. Our new vaults have new conduit access to enable rapid deployment and provide ease of access for establishing new fiber connections. We understand that the quicker and easier we can make it for our customers to get into the building, the better."
The details of the upgraded facility are as follows:
- 75,000 gross sq. ft. available
- 9 floors total (plus penthouse, lower level and sub-basement)
- 8 data center floors (2-9)
- 6,400 gross sq. ft. per floor
- 5,400 sq. ft. total "white" data center space per floor
- 3,100 sq. ft. for cabinets per floor
- 154 cabinet capacity per floor
- Both chilled water and air cooling options
- N+1 Concurrently Maintainable
- 8MW of power on a uniquely redundant power grid
- SOC 2 Type 2, SOC 2 Type 1, ISO 27001 and PCI Certifications
- Cloud on ramps for Telia Carrier, Megaport, Google Cloud Connect, AWS and Microsoft Azure
The global edge data center market is currently booming, with a predicted YoY growth rate of 8.93% by the end of 2023, as noted by Marketwatch. This makes the expansion of 1623 Farnam's edge interconnection facility crucial to serve this rapidly increasing demand; especially at a time when global internet usage has increased by as much as 70% due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. 1623 Farnam's prime location at the center of the United States and in proximity to the largest Google Cloud node in North America and other significant hyperscale builds in the Omaha metro area makes it an ideal location for increased network and cloud capacity. 1623 Farnam is also host to the Omaha IX, offering robust peering capabilities, as well. The expansion will be deployed in stages throughout the third and fourth quarters of 2020. To learn more, please contact 1623 Farnam's VP of Sales and Marketing Linn Gowen.
About 1623 Farnam
1623 Farnam is the leading network interconnect point providing secure direct edge connectivity to fiber and wireless network providers, major cloud and CDN properties, content providers and Fortune 500 enterprises. We support mission-critical infrastructure and applications with the highest levels of availability, enabling maximum levels of application performance. As the regional leader in network-neutral, edge interconnection, 1623 Farnam offers access to 50 network companies which have local, regional, national and international reach. Located in the heart of the Midwest, 1623 Farnam services over five million eyeballs and multiple Fortune 500 companies in our region. Nebraska is the 15th fastest growing tech state and 20th fastest population growing state in the nation. We pride ourselves on consistently earning high customer satisfaction scores resulting in customer peace-of-mind.
For more information, please visit www.1623farnam.com.