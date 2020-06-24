OMAHA, Neb., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1623 Farnam, a regional leader in network-neutral, edge interconnection and data center services, is now offering access to the Megaport Software Defined Network (SDN) from its Interconnected Edge Data Center located in Omaha, Nebraska. As a leading Network-as-a-Service Provider, Megaport offers 1623 Farnam customers direct access to its global cloud ecosystem, which includes Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud, IBM Cloud, Alibaba Cloud, Salesforce, SAP and others.
With Megaport, 1623 Farnam can further address customers' growing need for scalable cloud resources to support today's complex IT architectures. "The availability of Megaport in the 1623 Farnam data center offers our clients secure, private access to the world's largest cloud providers, and wider interconnection and peering options," comments Todd Cushing, President of 1623 Farnam. "Hybrid IT infrastructures require low latency, predictable connections, and our customers now have highly resilient options to rapidly connect to multiple cloud providers to support their applications and workloads. Customers can also quickly spin up capacity to address spikes in users and traffic as needed."
"With a robust and flexible marketplace consisting of over 3600 service providers on the Megaport platform, 1623 Farnam customers can simplify how they connect to the services that power their business," comments Peter Hase, Chief Commercial Officer for Megaport. "Enterprises and tech companies undergoing digital transformation and expansion are increasingly leveraging the agility and flexibility of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, cloud-to-cloud architectures. Our goal is to help partners and customers reduce the complexity of adopting cloud services and enhance performance with reliable global private connectivity."
Benefits of this partnership include:
- Choice: Direct private access to an industry-leading 171 cloud on-ramps and over on-net locations.
- Security and Predictability: Reliable, direct, private connections that bypass the public internet. A low latency and high availability 100% SLA from Megaport ensures customers can depend on the cloud access they need.
- Marketplace: A global ecosystem of more than 360 service providers, including Alibaba, AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Nutanix, Oracle Cloud, Salesforce, and SAP.
- Ease-of-Use: Delivered from a self-service easy to use portal, Megaport services can be enabled and adjusted as you require - just like the cloud resources.
- Optionality: Enable hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, and cloud-to-cloud architectures via point-and-click provisioning with the intelligent Megaport Cloud Router.
- Performance: Localize applications and terminate traffic closer to the edge where performance matters.
- Scalability: Elastic connectivity supports business needs and aligns to cloud consumption models.
- Privacy - Megaport operates a private high performance platform, which is trusted by more than 1,800 customers.
1623 Farnam is also host to the most geographically centered Internet Exchange in the US – Omaha IX. Through this dense ecosystem, customers can lower costs of transport, increase speed and performance. To learn more, please contact info@1623farnam.com.
About 1623 Farnam
1623 Farnam is the leading network interconnect point providing secure direct edge connectivity to fiber and wireless network providers, major cloud and CDN properties, content providers and Fortune 500 enterprises. We support mission-critical infrastructure and applications with the highest levels of availability, enabling maximum levels of application performance. As the regional leader in network-neutral, edge interconnection, 1623 Farnam offers access to 50 network companies which have local, regional, national and international reach. Located in the heart of the Midwest, 1623 Farnam services over five million eyeballs and multiple Fortune 500 companies in our region. Nebraska is the 15th fastest growing tech state and 20th fastest population growing state in the nation. We pride ourselves on consistently earning high customer satisfaction scores resulting in customer peace-of-mind.
About Megaport
Megaport is a global leading Network as a Service provider. Using Software Defined Networking (SDN), the Company's global platform enables customers to rapidly connect their network to other services across the Megaport Network. Services can be directly controlled by customers via mobile devices, their computer, or our open API. Megaport connects more than 1,800 customers in over 600 enabled data centres globally. Megaport is an Alibaba Cloud Technology Partner, AWS Technology Partner, AWS Networking Competency Partner, Google Cloud Interconnect Partner, IBM Direct Link Cloud Exchange provider, Microsoft Azure Express Route Partner, Nutanix Direct Connect Partner, Oracle Cloud Partner, Salesforce Express Connect Partner, and SAP PartnerEdge Open Ecosystem Partner.
