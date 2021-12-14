MILLBROOK, N.Y., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 17a-4, LLC, a leader in compliance software and services, has released a new module of DataParser to support Zoom. DataParser is the leading independent compliance solution to bring third-party data into archives. Zoom simplifies video conferencing and messaging across any device. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. offers a secure, reliable platform that powers business communication needs, including meetings, chat, phone, webinars, and online events. The new Zoom module of DataParser is available now.
DataParser for Zoom supports collection of Zoom Chat, Meeting and Webinar data. Collected features include chats, meetings, participant data, message edits and deletes, Q&A and polls as well as video and audio recording files.
"Zoom is a welcome addition to DataParser, and the Zoom team has been an excellent partner throughout our development. We are happy to announce support and look forward to meeting the needs of our clients together, " said Charles Weeden, Managing Partner of 17a-4.
The new module of DataParser for Zoom has been added to an already robust supported interface list for DataParser, joining Webex Teams, Slack, Microsoft Teams, Bloomberg, and many others. As with all interfaces, DataParser threads Zoom chats into conversations just as they look in Zoom. Conversations are formatted into EMLs, so they are easily ingested into an email archive or sent to outside counsel for review.
DataParser has no impact on the collected data source networks or destination archives. Users' chat and collaboration activities are not disrupted by the DataParser's processes and Compliance officers do not have to make changes to eDiscovery procedures. All ingested data sources are fully indexed and searchable via typical eDiscovery queries. All major archiving technologies are supported by DataParser allowing clients to leverage in house resources and keep compliance costs to a minimum.
DataParser offers on-premise and cloud plans. Free trial licenses are available upon request. For more information about the upcoming DataParser releases visit 17a-4.com.
17a-4 is a compliance services and software company with a focus on solutions to meet regulatory and e-discovery needs of institutional clients. Clients leverage 17a-4's expertise to ensure information infrastructures comply with SEC (Rule 17a-4), FINRA and CFTC (Rule 1.31) regulations. 17a-4 services include Designated Third Party, Books & Records audits, Archive Reviews and assessments of compliant architectures.
17a-4's DataParser is the leading independent middleware solution for messaging compliance. DataParser offers on-premise and hosted plans and is deployed globally managing enterprise communication systems to archive millions of chats daily. 17a-4's eDisclaimer is a hyperlinked messaging disclaimer service for compliance with regulatory requirements and legal protection for corporate messaging. PostLog is 17a-4's service to capture Twitter and YouTube activities. 17a-4's architecture provides for a single-point in which all e-messaging content may be managed for retention, legal and regulatory holds and e-discovery productions.
17a-4 is based in New York.
