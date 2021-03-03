MILLBROOK, N.Y., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 17a-4, LLC, a global compliance software and services company, has joined Microsoft's Intelligent Security Association (MISA). 17a-4's DataParser is one of the leading middleware connectors for bringing regulated third-party data into an archive or eDiscovery platform. MISA is an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their security and compliance products with Microsoft's to better defend against a world of increasing threats. To be considered for MISA, organizations must be nominated by Microsoft and demonstrate integrations that support the goal of improving enterprise security.
DataParser integrates with Microsoft Information Governance (MIG) capabilities to govern data for compliance or regulatory requirements. DataParser allows compliance teams to import, archive, and apply compliance solutions to third-party data from instant messaging and document collaboration platforms.
"We are thrilled to be included in MISA," said Charles Weeden, Managing Partner of 17a-4, LCC. "Together we can help companies effectively manage third-party data to comply with regulations."
DataParser is one of the leading independent compliance solutions to bring third party data into an archive for retention and supervision. DataParser has no impact on the collected data source networks. Users' chat and collaboration activities are not disrupted by the DataParser's processes and Compliance officers do not have to make changes to eDiscovery procedures. All ingested data sources are fully indexed and searchable via typical eDiscovery queries in the archive.
"Microsoft compliance solutions help organizations intelligently assess risk, govern and protect sensitive data, and effectively respond to regulatory requirements," said Hammad Raijoub, director, Product Marketing, Microsoft 365 Suite. "Members of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, like 17a-4, offer solutions that benefit from Microsoft's rich extensibility scenarios for compliance to adapt, extend, integrate, and accelerate member solutions for our shared customers."
For more information about DataParser's integration with MIG contact sales@17a-4.com or visit 17a-4.com.
17a-4 is a compliance services and software company with a focus on solutions to meet regulatory and eDiscovery needs of institutional clients. Clients leverage 17a-4's expertise to ensure information infrastructures comply with SEC (Rule 17a-4), FINRA and CFTC (Rule 1.31) regulations. 17a-4 services include Designated Third Party, Books & Records audits, Archive Reviews and assessments of compliant architectures.
17a-4's DataParser is the leading independent middleware solution for messaging compliance. DataParser offers on-premise and hosted plans; deployed globally managing enterprise communications. 17a-4's eDisclaimer is a hyperlinked messaging disclaimer service for compliance with regulatory requirements and legal protection for corporate messaging. 17a-4's architecture provides for a single-point in which all e-messaging content may be managed for retention, legal and regulatory holds and e-discovery productions.
17a-4 is based in New York.
