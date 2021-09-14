MILLBROOK, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 17a-4, LLC is releasing an Email Relay module of DataParser. DataParser is the leading independent compliance solution to bring third party data into any archive for retention. Modules to support chat and collaboration platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Slack, Webex and Zoom integrate via APIs and downloads. Other modules have been developed to be useful for several data types, such as the SQL, Azure Blob and now the new Email Relay module.
"Clients need to get their regulated data into an archive and managing these varied data sources can be a complicated process. Modules like our new Email Relay simplify the process and help clients gain insight into the data flowing into the archive," said Charles Weeden, Managing Partner of 17a-4.
Some data services allow for exports or feeds of client data. It's up to the client to get this data into their archive for retention, supervision and eDiscovery processes. This new Email Relay module of DataParser can facilitate bringing these data types into an archive with logging and reporting features for internal audits and reconciliation procedures.
DataParser offers on-premise and cloud plans. All major archiving technologies are supported allowing clients to leverage resources and keep compliance costs to a minimum. DataParser has no impact on the collected data source networks or destination archives. Users' chat and collaboration activities are not disrupted by the DataParser's processes and Compliance officers do not have to make changes to eDiscovery procedures. All ingested data sources are fully indexed and searchable via typical eDiscovery queries in the archive.
17a-4 is a compliance services and software company with a focus on solutions to meet regulatory and e-discovery needs of institutional clients. Clients leverage 17a-4's expertise to ensure information infrastructures comply with SEC (Rule 17a-4), FINRA and CFTC (Rule 1.31) regulations. 17a-4 services include Designated Third Party, Books & Records audits, Archive Reviews and assessments of compliant architectures.
17a-4's DataParser is the leading independent middleware solution for messaging compliance. DataParser offers on-premise and hosted plans; deployed globally managing enterprise communication systems. 17a-4's eDisclaimer is a hyperlinked messaging disclaimer service for compliance with regulatory requirements and legal protection for corporate messaging. PostLog is 17a-4's service to capture, format and forward the Twitter and YouTube data into any archive. 17a-4's architecture provides for a single-point in which all e-messaging content may be managed for retention, legal and regulatory holds and e-discovery productions.
17a-4 is based in New York.
