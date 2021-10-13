MILLBROOK, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 17a-4 LLC's DataParser for Teams using Microsoft's Graph API is now available. DataParser is the leading independent compliance solution to bring third party data into any archive for retention. Microsoft Teams is the hub for teamwork in Microsoft 365 offering instant messaging, audio and video calling, online meetings with file and data collaboration. This new version of Teams DataParser offers a robust new feature set and several process improvements.
"As a longtime partner with Microsoft, we work closely with development and product teams to use the latest and most efficient methods for our integrations. The new Graph Export method for collection offers many benefits, especially for our Enterprise clients." said Charles Weeden, Managing Partner of 17a-4.
One of the most crucial components of the new Graph Export API is that it enables a faster process for collection. Large organizations need to pull millions of messages a day into their archives for retention and supervision. The Graph Export allows for this data to be pulled quickly and efficiently. Further, features like external user tagging and file collection can be supported so reviewers can more easily identify users and context. 17a-4's development team is continuously adding enhancements and new features to each new version of a supported interface.
DataParser has no impact on the collected data source networks or destination archives. Users' chat and collaboration activities are not disrupted by the DataParser's processes and Compliance officers do not have to make changes to eDiscovery procedures. All ingested data sources are fully indexed and searchable via typical eDiscovery queries in the archive.
DataParser offers on-premise and hosted plans. All major archiving technologies are supported allowing clients to leverage resources and keep compliance costs to a minimum.
About 17a-4 LLC:
17a-4 is a compliance services and software company with a focus on solutions to meet regulatory and e-discovery needs of institutional clients. Clients leverage 17a-4's expertise to ensure information infrastructures comply with SEC (Rule 17a-4), FINRA and CFTC (Rule 1.31) regulations. 17a-4 services include Designated Third Party, Books & Records audits, Archive Reviews and assessments of compliant architectures.
17a-4's DataParser is the leading independent middleware solution for messaging compliance. DataParser offers on-premise and hosted plans; deployed globally managing enterprise communication systems. 17a-4's eDisclaimer is a hyperlinked messaging disclaimer service for compliance with regulatory requirements and legal protection for corporate messaging. PostLog is 17a-4's service to capture, format and forward the Twitter and YouTube data into any archive. 17a-4's architecture provides for a single-point in which all e-messaging content may be managed for retention, legal and regulatory holds and e-discovery productions.
17a-4 is based in New York.
All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.
