MILLBROOK, N.Y., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 17a-4, LLC has released Cisco Webex DataParser into general availability. DataParser is the leading independent compliance solution to bring third-party data into any archive. Cisco's Webex Message application is a chat and collaboration platform keeping teams connected through messaging, file sharing, whiteboarding and calling.
The Cisco Webex DataParser captures users' chats, files, whiteboards and meeting information. The new module will be added to the already robust supported interface list joining Jabber, Slack, Microsoft Teams, Yammer, Symphony, Refinitiv Messenger, Bloomberg and all other supported interfaces. As with all DataParser interfaces, Cisco Webex Message data is formatted into EML files with chats threaded into conversations and shared files attached.
"We are focused on development to offer compliant solutions for clients to communicate using the very latest technologies on the market. Cisco Webex Teams is another great addition to our supported interface list." said Charles Weeden, Managing Partner of 17a-4.
DataParser has no impact on the collected data source networks or destination archives. Users' chat and collaboration activities are not disrupted by the DataParser's processes and Compliance officers do not have to make changes to eDiscovery procedures. All ingested data sources are fully indexed and searchable via typical eDiscovery queries in the archive.
DataParser offers on-premise and hosted plans. All major archiving technologies are supported allowing clients to leverage resources and keep compliance costs to a minimum. VMs are supported, including AWS and Azure. Message delivery options include the ability to send via SMTP into an archive, to a file location or a mailbox. The third-party data endpoint for clients using Office 365 for archiving is also supported.
For a free trial or more information about DataParser visit 17a-4.com.
17a-4 is a compliance services and software company with a focus on solutions to meet regulatory and e-discovery needs of institutional clients. Clients leverage 17a-4's expertise to ensure information infrastructures comply with SEC (Rule 17a-4), FINRA and CFTC (Rule 1.31) regulations. 17a-4 services include Designated Third Party, Books & Records audits, Archive Reviews and assessments of compliant architectures.
17a-4's DataParser is the leading middleware solution for messaging compliance. 17a-4's architecture provides for a single-point in which all e-messaging content may be managed for retention, legal and regulatory holds and e-discovery productions.
17a-4 is based in New York.
